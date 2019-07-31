

Two years after the disappearance of the teenaged boy, police say they now believe Brayden Thibault was the victim of a homicide.

His family thinks there are people who know what happened to him and they're looking for answers.

Thibault was 17 years old and visiting friends in Fredericton at the time of his disappearance. The St. Stephen teen was last seen along Gibson Street, on the city's north side, the afternoon on July 31, 2017.

"We know there are people out there that know what happened to him that are involved in his disappearance and his death," said New Brunswick RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh. "We're looking for people to still come forward with information to help us locate his remains and bring him home and potentially give some closure to his family."

Thibault's mother, Amanda Frigault, has made several pleas to the public, asking for help in finding her son.

"It is difficult though, not to be angry or scared," Frigault said last year. "Angry that I couldn't protect him, angry that someone knows what happened to him, but will not come forward, and scared that I may never find him."

Wednesday, she took to Facebook, saying this latest development has left her hope shattered.

"It took away any ounce of hope I had buried deep inside me," Frigault wrote. "You told me you would be home in a couple of days, I'm still waiting for you!! I'll forever be waiting! Cowards took you from me. I'm praying a hero will give you back! I miss you beyond words. I love you without limits, conditions or boundaries."

Thibault has been described as a talented athlete, who was funny and sarcastic, and loved his siblings.

Over the coming days and weeks, RCMP say they will be searching "areas of interest," but haven't said where those are.

When asked why it took two years for police to consider it a homicide, Rogers-Marsh replied: "Every investigation is different and in this particular case, based on the information we've gathered we believe, someone, or people, are involved in his death."

As for the delay hindering the investigation?

"I don't believe so," Rogers-Marsh said. "I think our investigators have worked on this case for two years, and based on the information they've been able to gather at this point, this is where the investigation is."

Police are asking anyone who has even the smallest bit of information to contact them, or Crime Stoppers.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown.