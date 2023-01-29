'I personally am affected by that': Nova Scotians express outrage over death of Tyre Nichols
Horror, outrage, and pain are just a few words Robert Wright uses to describe his feelings after watching Tyre Nichols pinned and assaulted by officers in Memphis.
“It’s as if my brother was beaten, my cousin was beaten, my son was beaten when I see that. So yes, I personally am affected by that,” said Wright, who is the executive director of African Nova Scotian Justice Institute.
It's an incident viewed around the world.
Memphis police pulled over the 29-year-old during a traffic stop for alleges reckless driving.
As the video continued, it shows officers pulling Nichols from his car. They then used pepper spray, a taser, a baton, and their fists to beat him for three minutes.
The footage reveals him screaming for his mother.
Nichols later died at the hospital.
Nova Scotia is home to North Preston, the largest Black community in Canada.
While the incident occurred in Memphis, Wright said the incident mirrors distrust between the local Black community and police here.
“The street check issue is not fully resolved here. The dramatic over representation of Black people in those statistics suggests that there has been an overtly racist policing of Black people,” he said.
All four officers involved were also Black, which is something experts say reflects a larger issue within the system.
“You have these five police men walking into this racialized institution and this institution is saying that Black persons is inferior and you can do anything with them as you wish, so then they are still using that same racist narrative," said Assistant Professor at Carleton University Evelyn Namakula-Mayanja.
“Whether white or Black, it is the same. It is an institution that does not train people to respect the humanity of the other. In Canada you will find that it’s being taken away from Black and Indigenous people.”
Police in other provinces have spoken out condemning the actions that led to Nichols’ death.
Wright said he wants to see Halifax police do the same.
