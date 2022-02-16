'I remember going under': N.S. woman searches for man who saved her life
A Nova Scotia woman is on a mission to thank a man who saved her life 50 years ago.
Kathy Fitzgerald was 10-years-old when a family beach day at Sir Sandford Fleming Park in Halifax nearly turned into a tragedy.
“I was out playing and I fell into the drop off, I couldn’t swim so I couldn’t get out,” said Fitzgerald.
Her mother, unable to swim, stood at the shoreline screaming.
“I remember going under, and trying to push myself back up and I couldn’t get up. I just remember my arms were up, and I was floating down.”
Then, her mother said a young man with “legs of an ostrich” ran into the water, grabbing Fitzgerald’s lifeless body.
“I was unconscious, so I don’t remember him lifting me out. The next thing I remember is being on the blanket.”
When she came to, Fitzgerald asked who he was.
“My name is Terry Thompson,” he said.
She’s tried searching his name on Facebook, but with little luck.
“I don’t even know if he’s in Nova Scotia, I don’t know where his life took him.”
Fitzgerald said she would not be alive if not for him.
“Everything from that day forward is thanks to Terry.”
Her message to Terry today:
“Thank you, for what you did that day. You’ve never been forget and you will never be forgot, by both me and mom. It was an amazing thing that you did, thank you.”
