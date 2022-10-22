'I still pinch myself': Moncton man gets lead role in Las Vegas musical

A Moncton, N.B., musician is making it big in sin city as the lead male in the Bat out of Hell: The Musical.

Travis Cormier has performed in bands since he was 14-years-old. He studied music in Los Angeles after high school and has released two albums.

Now, he's trying something new.

"I was like, you know what, it's out of my comfort zone and it's a new challenge," said Cormier during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly. "But I'm just going to go for it and I did the audition, they really liked it, and made me an offer and then the next week, I was in Las Vegas doing this."

It's been two weeks since the curtain call for Las Vegas' Bat out of Hell: The Musical, starring Cormier.

Although this may be his first musical, he's no stranger to the music.

"I'm a big Meatloaf and Jim Steinman fan and I know that album. My parents had that album, and I discovered it when I was a kid," said Cormier. "Those songs just play out so well with the story and it's just hit after hit of amazing songs."

Cormier says he's still in disbelief that he's playing the lead role.

"I still pinch myself. I can't believe I get to do this and to honour their amazing work," he said.

Cormier says being part of such an incredible production is a dream come true.

"I get to let loose and have fun, and play with blood, and fire, motorcycles and cars, and explosions," said Cormier. "It's like everything I would want in a great rock show."

His family made the trip from Moncton to the strip for opening night.

"They were just so proud of me and what I accomplished and it was cool," said Cormier. "A lot of people sending me good luck and their proud of me and all that. I just, it feels good to read that and I hope I make my hometown proud."

The productions runs six nights a week at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.

"If ever anyone is in Vegas, it's definitely a great show to come check out," said Cormier.