'I still pinch myself': Moncton man gets lead role in Las Vegas musical
A Moncton, N.B., musician is making it big in sin city as the lead male in the Bat out of Hell: The Musical.
Travis Cormier has performed in bands since he was 14-years-old. He studied music in Los Angeles after high school and has released two albums.
Now, he's trying something new.
"I was like, you know what, it's out of my comfort zone and it's a new challenge," said Cormier during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly. "But I'm just going to go for it and I did the audition, they really liked it, and made me an offer and then the next week, I was in Las Vegas doing this."
It's been two weeks since the curtain call for Las Vegas' Bat out of Hell: The Musical, starring Cormier.
Although this may be his first musical, he's no stranger to the music.
"I'm a big Meatloaf and Jim Steinman fan and I know that album. My parents had that album, and I discovered it when I was a kid," said Cormier. "Those songs just play out so well with the story and it's just hit after hit of amazing songs."
Cormier says he's still in disbelief that he's playing the lead role.
"I still pinch myself. I can't believe I get to do this and to honour their amazing work," he said.
Cormier says being part of such an incredible production is a dream come true.
"I get to let loose and have fun, and play with blood, and fire, motorcycles and cars, and explosions," said Cormier. "It's like everything I would want in a great rock show."
His family made the trip from Moncton to the strip for opening night.
"They were just so proud of me and what I accomplished and it was cool," said Cormier. "A lot of people sending me good luck and their proud of me and all that. I just, it feels good to read that and I hope I make my hometown proud."
The productions runs six nights a week at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.
"If ever anyone is in Vegas, it's definitely a great show to come check out," said Cormier.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
‘Is this going to be my life now?’: Here’s what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
Parti Quebecois refuses constitutionally required loyalty oath to King
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines
A special report by Reuters looks at prominent allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump who promote stolen-election conspiracy theories and fuel a campaign to promote the Trump-backed agenda of eliminating electronic voting machines and returning to hand-counted paper ballots.
N.S. weightlifting coach charged with sexual assault of teenager after multiple complaints
A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager, more than five months after three different women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is dead following an overnight shooting downtown, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to conduct emergency training exercise Saturday
PortsToronto is advising the public about an emergency training exercise it will be conducting at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Saturday.
Calgary
-
First snowfall hits Calgary harder than expected
ENMAX was working to restore power to homes in Upper Mount Royal, Bankview, Sunalta and Scarboro early Saturday morning as heavy, wet snow turned out the lights in a few Calgary neighbourhoods.
-
Winning $70M Lotto Max ticket sold in Calgary
Someone around Calgary looks like they're going to have a very happy Saturday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta man who killed mother found not criminally responsible
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen. On Friday, a judge in his murder trial found him not criminally responsible for the incident.
Montreal
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
-
Body found in rubble of fire in Quebec's Eastern Townships, police investigating
Quebec's provincial police (the Sûreté du Québec (SQ)) is investigating a fatal fire that occurred Saturday morning in the Eastern Townships.
-
How Montreal's video game industry is changing to meet labour demands
Montreal has carved a spot for itself as a global leader in video game development, now it is faced with a new challenge -- a labour shortage. The city houses industry leaders including Ubisoft, Warner Bros. Games and boutique studios like Behaviour Interactive, establishing itself as a notable force in the video game sector over nearly three decades.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
2 more guilty in the kidnapping, death of woman found handcuffed near Hinton
Four people are now guilty in the 2019 murder of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.
-
Caught on camera: 45 pigeons stolen from a yard in Edmonton
Police in Edmonton are looking for help to solve an unusual crime involving dozens of pigeons.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
London
-
London, Ont. to bask in summer-like weather this weekend
Londoners might be busy decorating for Halloween and enjoying the autumn colours, but the weather for the next several days is going to feel more like early summer than late October, with daytime highs in the low 20s expected.
-
"It's been surprisingly much more comfortable than I was expecting." Micro-shelters get a test-run in London
A pilot program before the actual pilot program. A London man has spent 140 days living in a Conestoga hut on an Ark Aid Street Mission building on Dundas Street.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
-
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
-
'It was uncalled for': Mynarski candidate calls police after early morning incident with incumbent
A candidate in the race for the Mynarski ward says rival incumbent Ross Eadie threatened him at his home in the middle of the night, prompting a call to police.
Ottawa
-
Three new millionaires in eastern Ontario
The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Calgary, but three people who bought tickets in eastern Ontario have won $1 million.
-
Brockville dog reunited with family after 40 days lost in the wilderness
Brady, a 5-year-old Bernese Mountain dog received a well needed grooming Friday morning after spending 40 days and 40 nights roaming the countryside.
-
Wendy Muckle retiring as head of Ottawa Inner City Health
After 21 years of leading Ottawa Inner City Health, Wendy Muckle is retiring as executive director.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Charges laid in connection with woman's death
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
-
'I just love doing it': Sask. man spends $25k on Halloween home display
Patrick Stuike is gearing up for his favourite night of the year.
Vancouver
-
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. premier-designate David Eby's intellect clear to rivals and supporters alike
B.C.'s premier-designate David Eby has developed a reputation for tackling some of the most complex and contentious portfolios on the government's plate while in cabinet, and bringing fierce arguments to the table against his opponents.
-
BC Lions clinch home playoff game with 31-14 win over Edmonton Elks
The BC Lions will have a home playoff date for the first time in six years.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who shot at Moose Jaw police in custody, emergency alert cancelled
Moose Jaw Police say a man who shot at officers on Friday night prompting an emergency alert is now in custody.
-
Here's how much Sask. WHL fans are paying for tickets this season
Some Saskatchewan WHL teams have raised the cost of tickets this season as they face additional expenses, causing some fans to find other sources of entertainment.
-
Snow is coming back to Sask. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across a large portion of southern Saskatchewan because this looks to be the first snowfall of the season.
Vancouver Island
-
Life-sized driftwood whale installed in Campbell River, B.C.
A Vancouver Island community that promotes itself as the Salmon Capital of the World could easily add Driftwood Capital of the World to that moniker thanks to a new creation added this week.
-
Short-term rental tenant awarded nearly $2,000 over alleged mice infestation in suite: B.C. tribunal
A short-term rental tenant who left partway during her stay due to mice in the suite is entitled to nearly $2,000, a B.C. tribunal ruled.
-
B.C. premier-designate David Eby's intellect clear to rivals and supporters alike
B.C.'s premier-designate David Eby has developed a reputation for tackling some of the most complex and contentious portfolios on the government's plate while in cabinet, and bringing fierce arguments to the table against his opponents.