'I think it's a good move': Ottawa bans dog imports from dozens of countries to avoid rabies

Some dog rescue groups in Canada are worried a great many canines around the world are doomed to die as Canada prepares to ban the importation of so-called "commercial dogs" from dozens of countries to protect against rabies.

Announced in early July, the ban lists dozens of countries where rabies is considered a concern.

It takes effect Sept. 28 — World Rabies Day — and follows a U.S. policy introduced in June.

"Obviously, we respect the government's decision to ban dogs that come from countries that have rabies from coming here because we want to protect our dogs as well," said Sophie Cormier, a volunteer with the Nova Scotia-based group Save a Life Canada Animal Rescue Society.

"However, we did already take a lot of precautions against that. For example, we made sure all the dogs have rabies vaccines, and we also do what's called ‘tighter testing.’ So we actually make sure they have enough of the vaccine in them to fully protect them," said Cormier.

Most of the group's rescues come from the United States and Mexico, but they have taken dogs from Egypt, which is on the list.

Other groups in Canada have expressed deeper concerns about the move.

While declining an on-camera interview, a spokesperson for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) did provide emailed responses to questions from CTV News, including: "how big a concern is rabies?"

"Rabies remains a global threat, killing approximately 59,000 people every year globally in over 100 countries considered to be at high risk for dog rabies," the spokesperson wrote.

"Dog rabies are the main reservoir of the disease. In recent years, commercial dog imports have increased by 400 per cent. Large shipments of dogs arriving from countries with widespread dog rabies pose a high risk of introducing and spreading this disease in Canada.”

“The introduction of dog rabies poses a serious health risk to Canadians and their pets. Once symptoms appear in humans, the disease is almost always fatal," the statement said.

"I know a lot of the rescue groups are going to be disappointed, but I think it's a good move," retired veterinarian Eric Carnegy told CTV News Monday.

"It affects people as well, so we're not just protecting our dog population, we're protecting humans as well."

The CFIA says the importation ban is focused on commercial dogs, which include dogs for resale, adoption, fostering, breeding, show or exhibition, research, and other purposes.

“At this time, the disease risk for dog rabies is highest with the entry into Canada of commercial dogs," the spokesperson said.

"At a later date, the CFIA will explore options to further strengthen the requirements for the import of personal pet dogs and assistance dogs from these countries at high risk for dog rabies."