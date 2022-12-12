'I think it's terrible': Warning from Maritime senior who outsmarted scammers 

A senior in New Brunswick is warning others about a phone scam targeting grandparents.

Phyllis Carson says she only answered the phone because she thought the unidentified caller was her sister. Instead, it was a man on the other line claiming to be her grandson in trouble and in need of money.

First, she says the caller claimed to have COVID-19. Then, they started to describe their problem to her.

“He said, 'And I was on the way to get a prescription.' And he said, ‘I hit a lady that was pregnant and she’s gone to the hospital and the unfortunate thing was, I was on my cellphone and I’m in jail now,'” Carson said, describing what the fraudster said.

Carson said she was trying to decipher if it was her grandson’s voice or not but was having trouble because the person claimed they had COVID-19.

She asked more questions, and after the caller said they were in a Moncton jail, she knew it was a scam.

“I said, 'This is a terrible, terrible thing you’re doing,' and he hung up,” Carson described.

Carson didn’t hand over any money but did call her grandson to make sure he was fine.

Twice more that day, Carson said she received calls from people claiming to be her grandchildren.

By the third time, she was fed up.

“He was going on asking the same thing and I said, 'No, keep talking. You’re being taped,'” she said.

After that, he hung up and Carson hasn’t been called since.

The RCMP is warning about scams preying on the elderly or grandparents who may provide information or are willing to pay for the release of someone they love.

In late November, police said they were aware of several incidents where victims were scammed out of between $5,000 and $10,000.

They want to remind people that scam artists create a sense of urgency and individuals should not send money, gift cards, bitcoin or anything else of value in an urgent situation.

RCMP also highlights that authorities in Canada do not reach out to people to get money to release someone.

Police advise slowing things down to confirm what’s going on.

“If that means hanging up the phone and calling the authorities directly through a website or a phone number, that’s always the best thing to do,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay with the Nova Scotia RCMP.

Carson says she did call police but was told they couldn’t do much about it.

She wanted to share what happened with her to protect others.

“I think it’s terrible what people will go to, to steal money. Unfortunately, I know other people who were scammed,” she said.

Tremblay said RCMP has several investigations ongoing related to the grandparent scam and they arrested someone last week.