FREDERICTON -- This week marks six months since the death of Chantel Moore, and the lawyer representing her estate says they haven't heard any new information on the status of the investigation into her death.

Moore was shot and killed by an Edmundston, N.B., police officer during a wellness check at her apartment in the early morning hours of June 4.

Quebec's police watchdog – BEI – took over the investigation of the case. A spokesperson said Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

Sylvie Boutin also said that BEI's investigations take an average of eight months to complete. The agency has 37 current investigations underway, all from incidents that took place in 2020.

T.J. Burke, the lawyer representing Moore's estate, says he understands these investigations take time.

"It's a technical investigation, involving police intervention and use of force. We know that takes time but we're eager to find out what the actual results are," he said.

In an interview with CTV Atlantic Monday, Burke said he has a good working relationship with the agency, and feels comfortable with those working on Moore's file.

"Prior to this, we asked for some vetting information," he said. "We asked for anybody that's been involved in this particular investigation of the file, that may have had complaints made against them in relation to their views, in relation to Aboriginal people, whether they've had any type of negative interaction with Aboriginal people, whether they've had any criminal complaints made against them … we're leaving it in their hands at this point in time."

Moore's mother, Martha Martin, suffered another loss in November.

Her son, Mike Martin, died by suicide while at the Surrey Pretrial Services Centre in Surrey, B.C. on Nov. 14.

She travelled from her home in New Brunswick to Nanaimo, B.C. last week to collect her son's remains.

In an interview with CTV News Vancouver Island, she said the system "has let both of my kids down."

"I want answers and most importantly, how do we prevent this from happening to somebody else, so no other mother has to endure that phone call at night or in the morning," she said.

Now, there are two investigations underway into the death of each of her children.

TheWolastoqey Nation has been calling for an inquiry into systemic racism within New Brunswick's justice and policing systems since Moore's death.

In a statement on Nov. 25, the six Chiefs of the Wolastoqey Nation said N.B. Aboriginal Affairs Minister Arlene Dunn has "acknowledged that systemic racism exists … and said that something needs to be done about it."

"She said she plans to announce actions this week to address the racism faced not only

by our people but by all 'racialized' people in New Brunswick," the statement reads.

On Monday, the Chiefs said they've heard nothing since.

In a statement from the Department, David Kelly said that Dunn "continues to consult with various stakeholders about the best path forward and will have more to say in the near future."

Martha Martin says she continues to speak up so her daughter has a voice.

"I feel like they want us to forget that it happened and I feel like not enough is being said on behalf of my daughter," she said. "I continue to try to be the voice for my daughter."