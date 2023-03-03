'I want to be myself again': Moncton woman fights for addictions services
Monica Leger is using her own experience to advocate for others, all while trying to navigate a system that doesn’t seem to have space for her.
“For me, I just want to go and have help,” she said. “I want to go to rehab or go even see a specialist or someone who can actually do something for me so I won’t lose my life, because I lost so much in the past.”
For two weeks now, Leger says she has urgently been trying to check herself into a rehab facility in the province.
“I’m struggling with everyday life,” she said. “I want to push. I want to be a better mom. I want to be myself again, I want to feel myself again.”
“I want to fight for my life,” she cried.
She says that she has struggled with mental health and addictions since she was a young child, eventually turning to alcohol and drugs. However, she says trying to get help through the health-care system is an uphill battle.
On Feb. 8, she says she went to the hospital for help, and two days later, she was sent to a detox facility.
“While I was in detox, for me, it felt like I was scared because the medication I was taking was too strong and I had so much side effects on it, and they told me to just keep on going,” she said, adding that she checked herself out 11 days later.
“I got cravings, I got upset and I got out,” she explained. “The next day I called back, crying that I wanted the help and that I felt so awful to just leave and they denied me and said I went there for 11 days, it was more than enough.”
She says she needs more help now, but it’s a cry for help that her and her family feels is falling on deaf ears.
“We did try to get me into the rehab in Campbellton and another in Saint John, and the waiting list is too long,” she said.
Unfortunately, Leger’s story isn’t uncommon, according to New Brunswick Green Party MLA Megan Mitton, who says the average wait time for rehab can be up to six months in the province.
“We’re talking about life or death for some people. That’s really at stake here,” she said.
Mitton says she asked questions to the deputy minister of health on Thursday regarding mental health and addictions services in the province. However, she says there just aren’t enough services in the province.
“It’s very frustrating and heartbreaking sometimes to see what people are dealing with,” said Mitton. “People are advocating, asking me to advocate for them, trying to find a way to get the health care they need and just keep hitting roadblocks.”
In fact, Leger says the only reason she got into detox as quickly as she did was because an MLA advocated on her behalf.
“There are 88 detox beds spread out across seven locations in the province,” she Mitton. “When it comes to rehab, there are 12 beds in Campbellton and 12 high-intensity beds at Ridgewood in Saint John. So we’re talking about 24 beds.”
CTV News did reach out to Deputy Health Minister Eric Beaulieu, who was unavailable for an interview on Friday.
However, in a statement to CTV News, the Department of Health said there are a number of initiatives underway to respond with the increased demand, including trying to increase the number of full-time positions in mental health and addiction sites.
“The province is also funding six new addiction treatment beds at Campbellton’s Addiction and Mental Health Services to support individuals who need a high-intensity, bed-based service,” said communications officer Sean Hatchard for the Department of Health. “Services provided in New Brunswick include access to one-at-a-time therapy, withdrawal management program (detox), Live-in Concurrent Disorder Program (rehab), Intensive Day Program, outpatient counselling, and opioids agonist treatment.”
As for Leger, she is just hoping that she can get help soon.
“A lot of people will judge or point out at people that have addictions or problems with their life by saying that they will never change,” she said. :I really think that deep inside, a lot of them want to change. It’s just the help is not there.”
Hatchard added that people who are struggling are no less than anyone else.
“Try to be there for them, try to not talk about the past or what they’ve done wrong, but help them as much as they need.”
