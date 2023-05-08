“I wanted to cry at first”: Calls for more security in downtown Sydney after weekend vandalism

SYDNEY -

There are calls for a boost in security in downtown Sydney after another small business was vandalized over the weekend.

When Tori Horvath arrived at her café Boysenberry Cape Breton on Sunday morning, she found her front windows smashed.

Though nothing was stolen, Horvath says the damage was unsettling and will be expensive to fix.

"I wanted to cry at first”, Horvath said. “It really just sucks- plainly, simple. I wanted to post it on social media to make sure I brought light to the situation, because it's not just my business being affected. It's others on the street as well,” she says.

It's not the first time recently that vandalism has happened in the downtown.

Last September, there was a break-in and theft at a bridal store just down the street. Six months before that, a coffee shop about a block away was targeted.

CBRM councilor Cyril MacDonald is among those who thinks having cameras downtown isn't a bad idea.

"They're not the Wal-Marts of the world, and I'm certain that the winter months were challenging,” MacDonald says.

The head of the Downtown Sydney Development Association, Michelle Wilson, has asked in the past for cameras to be installed and has even met with police about it.

On Monday, MacDonald agreed that the idea could be worth further consideration.

"Perhaps there's an avenue that the CBRM and Downtown Development group can work together to have some cameras installed, but I think we've seen far too many instances of vandalism,” he says.

A new pane of glass was installed at Horvath’s café onMonday. Horvath says the silver lining was the support she has received from other businesses that might otherwise be competitors.

"7 By 7 (Restaurant) down the street actually donated $100 to help us with the window repair, which was really kind,” Horvath says. “I received so many messages from all of the businesses."

Police say the vandalism at Boysenberry Cape Breton is under investigation.

