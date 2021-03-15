HALIFAX -- Frustration is growing among residents of Port Morien, N.S. who say illegal dumping continues to occur at the resting place for many of their ancestors.

"I was horrified. This is a sacred space for our community," said Beverly Spencer, a resident of Port Morien. "There are literally generations of people from this area buried here."

Spencer has family members of her own resting in Black Brook Cemetery. She says the community has a memorial service every summer with many people coming from away to partake.

"So, it's not just a place where you occasionally come," said Spencer. "It has special meaning for so many people."

On Saturday, local fire crews were called to the cemetery with reports of a fire.

"There was pallets burning, there was garbage, there was electronics, wiring, and there was pampers," said Stuart Macpherson, a volunteer fire fighter. "Burning garbage is wrong anyway, but to do it in a cemetery is just a lack of respect."

James Edwards is the Cape Breton Regional Municipality councillor for the Port Morien area. He says he has received a number of calls from upset residents.

"I've heard from several community members and the common theme is outrage. They're just disgusted," said Edwards. "It really is unbelievable that somebody would go to the extent to take their garbage to a graveyard and burn it. I mean, that's the lowest of the low, it really is."

The investigation into the garbage burning is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.