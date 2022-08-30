'I was very concerned to walk these trails': Bedford residents relieved after sex assault suspect arrested
An 18-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a series of sexual assaults and harassment incidents over the last month at a number of locations in the same area of Bedford, N.S.
According to the Nova Scotia courts, Mohammad Jamal Shned Al-Dulaimi was arraigned Monday on the following charges:
- six counts of sexual assault
- seven counts of engaging in threatening conduct directed at the other person or any member of their family — more commonly known as criminal harassment.
Police say the charges are in relation to nine incidents between Aug. 9 and 26 in the area of the Kearney Lake Dam Trail near Broad Street, and a trail in the area of the 0 to 100 block of Amesbury Gate.
Halifax Regional Police say, in each case, a man approached a woman who was not known to him and touched her in a sexual manner or criminally harassed her.
People who frequent trails in the area have been discussing the alleged incidents for several weeks.
"I don't live right here. My wife's sister lives two doors right behind me here. I have heard discussion about it," said Bill Shea.
“Everybody I'd talked to had heard about it," said Tim Thistle.
Police aren't ruling out the possibility there may be more victims.
"Well, these incidents remain under investigation, and we continue to look into these particular incidents," said Const. John MacLeod.
"And, if there are other individuals that we haven't spoken to, we would encourage them to come forward."
On the trails Tuesday, news of an arrest brought a sense of relief.
"I was very concerned to walk these trails. And I walk them all the time,” said a woman named Jessica. "So when I heard, I was really relieved."
Kilby Curran says she has been running the trails for the last few years.
"I usually have my headphones in, with my music playing. So I started taking those out to be safe," said Curran.
Marj Zak says she's been avoiding the area in recent weeks.
"Actually, when I saw the description, I think I saw him down here," said Zak.
Remanded overnight, Al-Dulaimi has a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.
