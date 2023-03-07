Ice climbers attract attention on Cape Breton's Kelly's Mountain

KELLY'S MOUNTAIN, N.S. -

Kelly's Mountain is well-known as a Cape Breton landmark and a busy highway with scenic lookoffs.

On Sunday, however, it was the site of an extreme sport.

Angelo Spinazzola is best known as the owner of North River Kayak Tours along the Cabot Trail.

Over the weekend, Spinazzola and his friend, Mike Van, scaled a sheet of thick ice along the frozen face of Kelly’s Mountain on the St. Ann’s side.

“Well, you’ve got these little crampons on your feet," Spinazzola said. “They’re two little spikes. Then, in your hands, you have these axes – these two axes - and you take the axes and you clink into the ice. You’re basically relying on those little points to lock into the ice, and hopefully the ice is strong enough to hold you.”

Spinazzola estimated the climb is about 15 metres or 50 feet.

“Once you’re confident and you’re locking in, you just zone out and you’re in this incredibly Zen place," he said.

Spinazzola said he's been ice climbing for about 20 years.

He likes to drive around Cape Breton and find spots that might be suitable.

Other favourite locations of his on the island include a quarry in Georges River, N.S., and a climb in Black Rock, N.S., that he calls "The Endless Wall."

Though he's a veteran at the activity, he says the views never get old.

“As we’re getting to the top, you just look up and there’s an eagle flying above you as you’re climbing the ice," Spinazzola said. “And you’re wondering what he’s wondering, like, ‘What are these guys doing?’”

Footage of Spinazzola's Kelly's Mountain climb got plenty of attention online and in the moment.

“A car stopped right behind us and a kid just jumped out and said, ‘This is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen, man,'" Spinazzola said. “And we’re in the midst of a climb, you can’t really stop and talk.”

Spinazzola hopes to make the summit again before winter is over.