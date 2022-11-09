Ice Dreams: New book for young readers explores 1972 Summit Series
It has been 50 years since Paul Henderson's goal won the 1972 Summit Series for Canada and brought millions of people together.
Now, well-known Maritime author Jim Prime is about to release a new book for kids about the legendary series.
Prime has authored more than 20 books, most about baseball.
“I did two other hockey books," he said. "One with Paul Henderson on how hockey explains Canada.”
Prime also wrote a book about the 1972 Summit Series, which was a collection of stories from Canadians about where they were when Henderson scored the series-winning goal against the USSR.
Prime has vivid memories of the goal.
“I was in the car with a client from the U.S. on the way to the airport," he said. "The game is on the radio. I was listening intently and when Henderson scored the goal, I almost went in the ditch!”
The excitement of that memory helps explain the inspiration for Prime to write his new book -- “Ice Dreams” -- on the 50th anniversary year of the series.
Prime wrote it for younger readers and says he wants Canadians to never forget the significance of that historic moment.
"Especially with the new generation who didn’t see it.”
Prime interviewed several players from the 1972 team and he hopes the book will allow hockey fans to learn more about the men who played for Team Canada.
“They all had their struggles and obstacles growing up,” said Prime.
Prime’s daughter, Catherine, artistically talented, helped with book's design.
“She did the cover illustration and we have illustrations of some of the memorabilia that has evolved over the years," he said.
According to Prime, the cover of the book visually captures the story of what is written in its 126 pages.
“Ice dreams and a picture of a little boy looking up towards these heroes who went on to do amazing things,” he said.
“Ice Dreams” will be available in bookstores and online in December.
