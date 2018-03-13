

A Zamboni driver who worked at the Bayplex in Glace Bay for more than four decades has been told he won’t be hired back once the rink reopens.

“After 41 years, I feel like I was let down,” Wayne Perry says.

The Bayplex closed last summer after mould was found inside. Since the closure, the society that ran the building turned ownership over to the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Perry is one of three unionized employees who received layoff notices.

Frank Wadden has been with the arena for 21 years, and says he was offered an interview for a position at another municipal rink.

That is, he says, until they discovered his age.

“She called and said, ‘Mr. Wadden, you have an interview? Don't bother coming to the interview, sir. You're too old,’” says Wadden.

Nobody involved in the hiring process was available to speak with CTV News on Tuesday. Instead, our questions were directed to the municipality’s communications team.

“At the time the policy there was a mandatory retirement at the age of 65. Since then it has been changed. We've switched over to the provincial pension plan and there is no longer a retirement age as of Feb. 1,” says Jillian Moore, spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Cecil Clarke's assistant issued a statement saying, “Based on what we know of this situation right now, the mayor wants to reiterate, in regards to unionized employees from the former Bayplex, the CBRM will honour any collective agreement, succession rights and human resources policies related to the individuals involved and their employment.”

But Perry says he just wants his job back.

“It means a lot to me. It's my livelihood. I wasn't ready to retire. I feel there's lots more work left in me and I'd like to keep going,” he says,

The municipality says they will follow up on what's next regarding their role and obligations. Perry hopes this means he'll be back on the ice doing what he loves.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.