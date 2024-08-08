Ice to be installed at Halifax-area arena after an agreement on funding with the city

Earlier this week the president of the Lake District Recreation Association (LDRA) said the Sackville Arena in Lower Sackville, N.S., would not have ice for the upcoming season because of a lack of funding from the city. Now, it seems the two sides have found common ground.

“HRM has agreed that they are going to pay Lake District Recreation Association $50,000,” said Allan Smith, LDRA president, in an interview with CTV News on Thursday.

The two sides had a five year contract that expired at the end of March. With no new deal in place and the fall quickly approaching, Smith was worried the arena would soon be silent forcing thousands of users to scramble for ice time elsewhere.

The arena, which Smith says has been in the community for 50 years, is used for lacrosse in the summer and hockey in the winter.

“There’s minor hockey and there’s junior hockey and there’s high school hockey and there’s junior high school hockey, pick up hockey,” said Smith. “They wouldn’t be playing, there’s no ice, there’s no ice anywhere.”

Lower Sackville councillor Paul Russell says he was caught off guard by Smith’s comments. He says the two sides have been working towards an agreement since the previous one expired.

“There was no doubt in my mind whatsoever that this was going to be coming to the LDRA,” says Russell. “We have gradually been working towards a report. I spoke with the president of the LDRA on Sunday about this. It wasn’t going to be ready for Tuesday’s council meeting, he knew that, he also knew that it was going to be coming to council on Aug. 20.”

That money is likely a bridge deal for the 2024-2025 season before a longer term contract can be hammered out.

“This has set the precedent for doing a new deal and we’re going to be doing a new deal shortly and that will probably be a five-year term. The last deal was five years so it’ll likely be another five year term,” said Smith.

With this new deal all but signed, Smith says the ice at the Sackville Community Arena will go in on schedule in September.

