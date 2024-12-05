'Iconic brand' Crumbl opens Friday in Dartmouth Crossing

If you’ve ever scrolled on Instagram or TikTok, chances are you’ve probably come across Crumbl Cookies.

Now, the viral dessert shop is making its East Coast debut.

“Every time we go to the U.S., we hear about Crumbl and then when we finally tried it, we fell in love with it,” said Jean-Paul Kaadou, who is opening a location in Dartmouth, N.S.

“It was really a delight, so we said it’d be a shame if the people on the East Coast didn’t get Crumbl.”

The new store opens Friday in Dartmouth Crossing, making it the first Crumbl east of Ontario.

Known for its weekly rotating menu of oversized cookies and gourmet desserts, the franchise is popular with social-media influencers.

“Crumbl’s gotten really viral … they’re huge on TikTok, they’re huge on Instagram and so many TikTokers have gotten famous over these cookies and over these desserts, so social media created a certain hype, which made people want to they these cookies,” said Kaadou, whose family owns and operates more than 20 restaurants in the region.

“Now the beauty of it is, if you see a review in Los Angeles, you’re going to get those same desserts here in Halifax.”

Kaadou says everything is made fresh on-site and customers can watch the sweet treats being made in the open kitchen.

“The second you come into the store you see eggs getting cracked, butter getting mixed with sugar and dough, everything’s getting made right in front of your eyes,” he explained.

“You can look in and it’s a fully open kitchen. You see crew members balling the dough, baking the cookies, baking the desserts, you see everything.”

Local influencers like Breagha MacDonald were invited to the new location for a sneak peek before Friday’s grand opening.

Cookies inside the new Crumbl location in Dartmouth, N.S., are pictured on Dec. 4, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Valentine Nkengbeza)

“It’s an iconic brand,” said MacDonald. “I just think it’s a great addition to the Halifax area and, I mean, who doesn’t love cookies?”

“My favourite one so far is the chocolate chip,” said Jerri Bluecloud. “It’s so melty and gooey, not dry at all, it’s so good. It’s a great addition to Dartmouth.”

The Dartmouth Crumbl will open its doors Friday at 8 a.m. People can line up for cookies until midnight.

Kaadou says the store will employ more than 90 people.

