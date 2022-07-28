If I had a Million Tributes: N.S. Barenaked Ladies fans to honour Canadian band’s debut album

A group of Sydney-area musicians are paying tribute to the Barenaked Ladies’ debut album by playing it note-for-note.

The group of five men will hit the stage at the Highland Arts Theatre on Friday night to mark the 30th anniversary of “Gordon.”

"My mom bought me ‘Gordon’ as, I think it was my birthday present, back in Grade 4,” says Shannon Ezzat. “On cassette!"

“Gordon” came out on July 28, 1992 and became an instant Canadian classic with several hit songs.

"Enid. Grade 9. Yoko Ono. Brian Wilson. What a Good Boy,” says Aaron Corbett. “And of course, everybody knows about Million Dollars."

Aaron Corbett is his band's answer to Steven Page, who was the lead singer for the Barenaked Ladies for over 20 years.

"I never thought I'd be in a Barenaked Ladies cover group ever in my life, because I've loved the group for so long,” says Corbett.

While the Barenaked Ladies are associated with being fun, the tribute band says doing justice to their hits can be daunting.

"When you go into playing an iconic record that people really, really know very well... that's a much different experience,” says Donnie Calabrese.

So what if the real band was to see the tribute band perform?

"Oh, we think that the Barenaked Ladies are going to be at the show,” says Ezzat.

Mystery currently surrounds four seats in the back of the theatre.

"We noticed, when we first looked at the seating map, that some of the first tickets sold were four in the very back row, the furthest row back, as far back as possible, next to the sound board,” says Corbett. “Very mysterious, if you ask me. And there are four members of the Barenaked Ladies."

No matter who's in the crowd, the group says people can come for the music and stay for the nostalgia.

"The nostalgia will be there, for sure,” says Ezzat. “This is one of the most iconic Canadian albums."

Tickets for the “If I had a Million Tributes” show are still available.