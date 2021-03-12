HALIFAX -- An historic reconciliation event aims to commemorate some of the risks Mi'kmaq people had to take during winter months.

The Lennox Island Fist Nation is putting together an "ice walk"– a poignant tribute to the historical tragedies of the Mi’kmaq people on Prince Edward Island.

"It’s a part of history that’s intentionally buried, that we need to learn about," says Brian Francis, a Mi’kmaq senator from P.E.I. "The idea is to have people walking across the ice in solidarity with the Mi’kmaq people."

The event is scheduled to kick off with a walk across the frozen path between Port Hill and Lennox Island, P.E.I.

Organizers say it’s invite only due to the pandemic, but everyone is encouraged to watch the livestream on YouTube.

The event also comes with a new song called "Beneath The Crows."

"The song helps us realize that it’s our 'square one' to forgive," says Hubert Francis, one of the artists behind the song. "Not to forget, but to forgive."

Organizers scheduled a traditional forgiveness ceremony for after the walk, followed by a live performance of the new song, written for the occasion.

"Any event that recognizes our peoples’ struggles in the past, and how we were treated is always positive," says Francis. "It’s about getting along and learning from each other, helping each other."

"But, it starts with the understanding and forgiving part of it," said Francis. "If you cannot forgive, you cannot grow."

The event will include a GoFundMe, with funds going to Indigenous youth initiatives.