Illegal drugs, tobacco seized from storefronts for the second time in a month: N.S. RCMP

Several people have been arrested after police seized magic mushrooms and illegal drugs from two illegal cannabis storefronts that were both the subjects of previous search warrants last month.

Kings District RCMP executed search warrants at two retail locations on Commercial Street in New Minas, N.S., and on Highway 12 in Welton Landing, N.S., on July 31.

During that search, police say two people were arrested and several items, such as illegal cannabis and psilocybin – also known as magic mushrooms – were seized.

On Monday, police attended both locations again and say both were still violating the Cannabis Act.

Several staff members were arrested and new search warrants were executed, according to an RCMP news release.

During the search, police say officers seized:

illicit cannabis

tobacco

psilocybin (magic mushrooms)

a trailer and pickup truck

The staff members were released pending future court appearances on conditions intended to prevent continuing involvement in illegal cannabis and tobacco sales.

Police say the investigation continues and more arrests are anticipated.

