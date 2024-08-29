Illegal drugs, tobacco seized from storefronts for the second time in a month: N.S. RCMP
Several people have been arrested after police seized magic mushrooms and illegal drugs from two illegal cannabis storefronts that were both the subjects of previous search warrants last month.
Kings District RCMP executed search warrants at two retail locations on Commercial Street in New Minas, N.S., and on Highway 12 in Welton Landing, N.S., on July 31.
During that search, police say two people were arrested and several items, such as illegal cannabis and psilocybin – also known as magic mushrooms – were seized.
On Monday, police attended both locations again and say both were still violating the Cannabis Act.
Several staff members were arrested and new search warrants were executed, according to an RCMP news release.
During the search, police say officers seized:
- illicit cannabis
- tobacco
- psilocybin (magic mushrooms)
- a trailer and pickup truck
The staff members were released pending future court appearances on conditions intended to prevent continuing involvement in illegal cannabis and tobacco sales.
Police say the investigation continues and more arrests are anticipated.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre asks Singh to pull out of Trudeau confidence deal to prompt fall election
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is asking NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to pull out of the deal he has with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to force an election this fall.
Road rage incident: Tesla driver knocked senior's teeth out, B.C. RCMP say
Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a Tesla driver following a disturbing road rage incident that played out in North Vancouver, B.C., earlier this month.
Are Canada's leaves changing colour earlier than usual this year?
If you’ve noticed trees in parts of Canada have been changing colours earlier than usual in recent years, you’re not alone, according to a botany expert who spoke with CTVNews.ca.
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
Crown recommends 9 years in prison for protesters at Coutts border blockade
A Crown prosecutor says two men convicted of mischief and weapons offences at the 2022 border blockade at Coutts, Alta., should spend nine years in prison.
U.S. army defends Arlington National Cemetery employee in Trump campaign incident
The U.S. army defended an Arlington National Cemetery employee who was pushed aside during a visit by former president Donald Trump, saying that she acted professionally and was being unfairly attacked.
Woman found dead before police kill husband on I-95 bridge and discover boy's body in vehicle
A man being pursued in the killing of his wife in New Hampshire was shot by police and tumbled from the Interstate 95 bridge that connects the state to Maine, officials said Thursday. Their eight-year-old boy was found dead in the back seat of the father's vehicle afterward.
Pop group ABBA ask Donald Trump to stop using their songs, but Trump team says they have the OK
Swedish supergroup ABBA has asked Donald Trump to stop using their music at campaign rallies, but the Republican presidential nominee's campaign says it has permission.
Manitoba doctor convicted of sexually assaulting patients sentenced to 12 years behind bars
A doctor who was found guilty of sexually assaulting some of his patients over several years was sentenced in a Manitoba court on Thursday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
TDSB says some student info may have been exposed in June cyberattack
Canada's largest public school board says identifying information about some students may have been exposed in a recent cyberattack.
-
Toronto convenience store found selling alcohol weeks before it is allowed: AGCO
A convenience store in Toronto has been hit with a three-week liquor and lottery licence suspension after an Alcohol and Gaming Commision of Ontario (AGCO) inspection found it was selling alcoholic beverages well before corner stores can officially stock its shelves with beer, wine and ready-to-drink beverages.
-
One person dead after motorcycle crashes into ditch on Highway 401
A motorcyclist has died in a crash on Highway 401 near Courtice, Ont., police say.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seek public assistance locating caregivers of boy
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to locate the caregivers of a young boy.
-
Cellphone ban, high class sizes among new challenges for Calgary students
Thousands of Calgary students are headed back to school on Thursday for the first day of lessons, which could look a little different this year.
-
Lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers appointed to Alberta police review board
A lawyer who previously represented “Freedom Convoy” organizers has been appointed to an Alberta government police review board.
Edmonton
-
Victim, accused in corn maze killing previously deemed 'significant threat' to public: documents
The accused and the victim in a fatal stabbing at the Edmonton Corn Maze earlier this week had both previously been found not criminally responsible for violent crimes and confined to a psychiatric hospital, court documents show.
-
Oilers' Evander Kane says man spat on his vehicle, used racist remark
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane posted a video on social media Wednesday, saying that a man spat on his car and used racist language toward him.
-
Woman drowns while visiting Sylvan Lake
A woman is dead after a boat capsized on Sylvan Lake on Friday.
Montreal
-
McGill University law professors picket for right to unionize, better pay
A union representing McGill University law professors said its members walked off the job Monday, the first week of classes for the fall semester, over what it described as the school's anti-union tactics and refusal to negotiate in good faith
-
Man, 60, stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro station, Montreal police investigating
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 60-year-old man was stabbed near Lionel-Groulx metro.
-
With contractors swamped, Montreal area homeowners prepare for long construction delays
Montreal homeowners devastated by floods over the summer are realizing that the wait for a contractor can be months long, and insurance companies are telling clients to find their own workers.
Ottawa
-
Police seek suspect after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans
Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a male suspect wanted for the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl who was grabbed from behind while walking in Orléans on Tuesday.
-
No date for Trillium Line launch as OC Transpo address bugs in new system
It will be at least October before passengers are riding the Trillium Line, as OC Transpo and its partner continue to identify "some gaps and some issues" during testing on Ottawa's new north-south light-rail transit line.
-
Properties in Ottawa identified by federal government for affordable housing
Earlier this week the federal government announced a plan to convert 22 federal properties in Ottawa into housing, now the government is giving a glimpse into what those redevelopments could look like.
London
-
Can the city do more to stop dangerous climbs atop the new Victoria Bridge?
A brief video that has already been widely circulated on social media shows two people standing on top of the bridge’s west arch on Ridout Street - dangerously high above the river.
-
'They're going to push us to be on strike'; support workers preparing to walk-out at Western University
More than 300 CUPE 2361 members could be on the picket lines at Western University on Friday morning.
-
Baby turtles released back into wild near Exeter
The ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ were palpable near Exeter this afternoon as hundreds gathered to watch 80 baby turtles be returned to the wild.
Barrie
-
Possible human remains discovered in Tiny Township
Provincial police are investigating the report of possible human remains in Tiny Township.
-
Celebrities make Muskoka their summer destination getaway
Cottage country, often referred to as the 'Hamptons of the North,' attracted a range of notable figures this summer, including former supermodel Cindy Crawford.
-
Police warn shoppers of growing theft trend
Provincial police want to make residents aware of a growing trend of thefts targeting shoppers.
Northern Ontario
-
Trudeau returns to northern Ont. following Liberal cabinet retreat
Following the Liberal’s cabinet retreat in Halifax, N.S., where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his plan to stay on as leader of the party, the prime minister appeared in Sault Ste Marie, Ont., on Thursday.
-
Rock-throwing teens cause motorcycle crash on Maley Drive
One person is in hospital with serious injuries in Sudbury after rocks thrown onto Maley Drive on Wednesday caused a motorcycle to slide into a ditch.
-
Confused about all the deductions on your paycheque? Here's what they mean
Financial planning experts say understanding how deductions are calculated on a paycheque is vital for employees budgeting their money, especially those just entering the workforce or new to Canada.
Kitchener
-
Meet the man living in the middle of a Kitchener, Ont. roundabout
Drivers going by a Kitchener roundabout may have noticed something unusual – a tent set up on the centre island.
-
Video shows Aug. 17 tornado pass through North Dumfries, Ont.
Brand new video shows what happened when a tornado touched down in Ayr, Ont. on Aug. 17.
-
Long lineup at job fairs for new Longo’s grocery store
A Longo’s store will be opening later this year in Kitchener and it’s getting a lot of interest from job seekers.
Windsor
-
Increased police presence on Eugenie Avenue
Increased police presence is reported in the 200 block of Eugenie Avenue.
-
Cyclist hit at Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East
The Windsor Police Service is reporting a collision at the intersection of Howard Avenue at Tecumseh Road East.
-
Province-wide cellphone ban hits Windsor classrooms next week
As kids and teens across Windsor-Essex try to enjoy the last few days of summer break, a province-wide cellphone ban awaits them at school next week.
Winnipeg
-
Funnel clouds possible in southwest Manitoba: ECCC
Funnel clouds are possible for southwest Manitoba on Thursday.
-
Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life
Convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never again see the light of day as a free person, and any future parole hearings should take into account the impact his killings have had on family members, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Thursday.
-
'Big uptick' in motorcycles being stolen in 2024 according to Winnipeg police
Motorcycle theft is on the rise in 2024 according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Regina
-
'Bring it to light': Ex-priest from Regina in court following historic sexual assault charges
Wednesday marked the first court appearance for an 81-year-old former priest from Regina who is facing several historic sexual assault charges stemming from alleged incidents in Manitoba.
-
Sask. NDP voices its support for Evraz workers, attacks government's record on steel
The leaders of Saskatchewan's two major political parties took shots at each other’s support for workers at Regina's Evraz steel plant.
-
'I don't know what we're going to do': Historic Saskatchewan theatre floods, owners fear closure
Alan Dougherty, co-owner of Estevan's Orpheum Theatre believes the historic theatre’s future is up in the air following recent flooding.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. alpaca farm faces violent dog attack, 3 animals dead
A peaceful alpaca farm turned into a horrific scene after a violent dog attack left three animals dead and two injured on Monday evening.
-
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a man died after being struck by a police vehicle
The Saskatchewan RCMP says a 31-year-old man has died after being struck by a police vehicle on a grid road outside the northern community of Buffalo Narrows.
-
Sask. school divisions ready to enforce pronoun law when classes start next week
School divisions in Saskatchewan say they will be enforcing the province's pronoun law as children head back to class next week.
Vancouver
-
'Full work stoppage': HandyDART drivers set to walk off the job amid labour dispute
Hundreds HandyDART drivers in Metro Vancouver will walk off the job next week, according to the union.
-
B.C. vehicle impound fees going up as province looks to curb surging road deaths
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
-
High-profile MLA withdraws campaign, citing 'surprise' B.C. United capitulation
One of B.C. United's highest-profile MLAs has withdrawn her campaign for re-election, citing her party's "surprise" capitulation to the B.C. Conservatives this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. vehicle impound fees going up as province looks to curb surging road deaths
A surge in traffic deaths on British Columbia's roadways has prompted the provincial government to impose stiffer penalties on dangerous drivers.
-
Earthquake warning system providing seconds of notice activated in B.C.
An earthquake early detection system has been activated in British Columbia to provide the public and infrastructure managers with up to 10 seconds of warning ahead of a potentially harmful tremor.
-
Man sentenced for groping 2 women on Vancouver Island transit bus
A 36-year-old man who groped two women on a Victoria-area transit bus has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Kelowna
-
Commercial truck plunges off bridge in B.C. Interior, driver unaccounted for, RCMP say
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
-
Merritt, B.C., emergency room closing for 25 hours this weekend
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
-
Man charged with mischief for allegedly starting several fires Vernon, B.C.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.