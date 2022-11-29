Illness emptying Maritime classrooms
In Nova Scotia, the evidence may only be anecdotal, but some parents say they’ve noticed more kids missing from school lately.
"People say now there's regular sick and COVID sick, so now there's two kinds of sickness," says parent Shataya Stevenson.
Stevenson was waiting for her son outside Halifax’s Joseph Howe School, and says her child has been sick several times already this school year.
She worries about him missing too much class time.
"Because especially over the times of COVID, I’ve had to be the teacher at home, so that's really challenging where I’m a student myself and I also work," she says.
The concern is that the same respiratory viruses filling children's emergency departments, such as influenza, RSV, and COVID-19, are also emptying classrooms.
"We hear from teachers all the time that their classrooms, some are 40 to 50 per cent empty,” says Ryan Lutes, head of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.
Lutes says staff are also out sick as well.
"Obviously when kids are out that's a problem for families and their education, when teachers are out it's a problem for school's ability to run effectively and make sure schools get all the supports that they need,” says Lutes.
"Right now we clearly don’t have enough (substitute teachers) in the system, and it does create lots of pressures, a lot of schools everyday are in crisis because they don’t have the puzzle pieces that are necessary to build the puzzle.”
The province’s Associate Deputy Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development (EECD), Elwin LeRoux, maintains schools are managing.
But he couldn’t provide provincial absenteeism rates Tuesday.
"As there is illness in community more this year than in the past, we would see more absences from students and from staff in our schools,” says LeRoux.
CTV News asked the province’s largest school board, with an enrollment of 53,787 students, for its recent figures.
Numbers from the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) indicate on average, students in grades primary through 12 were in attendance at a rate of 87 per cent in November to date, compared to 90 per cent in November of 2021.
Meanwhile, New Brunswick’s education department recently released October attendance statistics for the Anglophone school districts.
Those numbers show students were absent more this October, than in the previous two years - an average of 1.9 days absent versus 1.4 days in 2020 for younger grades. Students in grades 9 to 12 were absent for an average of 2.5 days in October 2022 compared to 1.9 two years ago.
A spokesperson for New Brunswick’s Education and Early Childhood Development department says the numbers provided do not identify why a student may be absent, which could include "dental and medical appointments, sickness, or personal/family reasons.…"
"It's quite clear that the rules have changed for acceptable attendance," says education expert Paul Bennett, who’s been exploring issues around student absenteeism throughout the pandemic.
He says missing 16 days of school a year was once considered by education departments as "chronically absent."
The Saint Mary’s University adjunct professor of education says provincial authorities must be fully transparent about current absenteeism rates.
"What is acceptable attendance in the pandemic world? And what proportion of students are missing 25 per cent of the classes?” says Bennett.
Bennett says he’s concerned about long-term effects on students - not only from higher absenteeism due to illness - but also from what he describes as increasing “disruptions” to school learning, including classroom disorder, noise, and even violence.
“We’re a long way from normalcy,” he says, “someone has to connect the dots, the pandemic disruption has a whole series of impacts.”
LeRoux says the EECD in Nova Scotia is following public health advice for schools, and insists day-to-day solutions to the present challenges are keeping learning on track.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the province’s Department of Health and Wellness writes, "Absenteeism due to COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses is expected. For this reason, public health is monitoring aggregate data on school absenteeism. Local Public Health is prioritizing responding to schools where unusual trends are identified through established reporting channels."
"Public Health encourages everyone to continue their healthy habits learned and adopted through the COVID-19 pandemic,” continues Khalehla Perrault.
"Dr. Strang and his team at Public Health are in regular contact with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development (EECD) to provide recommendations on how to best to protect students and staff in schools."
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history
The Bank of Canada lost $522 million in the third quarter of this year, marking the first loss in its 87-year history. In the central bank's latest quarterly financial report, it says revenue from interest on its assets did not keep pace with interest charges on deposits at the bank.
RCMP investigating 'foreign actor interference activities,' Lucki says, prompting China talk in the House
The RCMP has confirmed it is investigating 'broader foreign actor interference activities' in Canada, but Commissioner Brenda Lucki is declining to provide more details given the investigations are 'ongoing.'
Drug slows Alzheimer's but can it make a real difference?
An experimental Alzheimer's drug modestly slowed the brain disease's inevitable worsening, researchers reported Tuesday – but it remains unclear how much difference that might make in people's lives.
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
FIFA charges Croatia after fans taunt Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan at World Cup
A disciplinary case was opened against Croatia at the World Cup on Tuesday after the team's fans taunted a Canada player with Serbian family ties.
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court's 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage countrywide.
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
NDP leader calls on Canada Post to drop fuel surcharge over holiday rush period
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step in to see Canada Post scrap its fuel surcharge on deliveries over the upcoming holiday rush period.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
-
Two people in critical condition after shooting in Scarborough
Two people are in critical condition following a shooting in Scarborough Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario boy bursts into tears after parents surprise him with first Raptors game
An Ontario boy burst into tears when his parents surprised him with his first tickets to a Toronto Raptors game on Saturday night.
Calgary
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Man found shot in southeast Calgary; police investigating
Calgary police are investigating after a man was shot in the city’s southeast on Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Montreal hikes residential taxes 4.1 per cent, highest since 2010
The City of Montreal announced an average tax rate increase of 4.1 per cent for residential properties in the city centre on Tuesday. It will be the highest tax increase since 2010. Residential property taxes collected by the city centre will go up an average of 4.1 per cent in 2023.
-
Quebec premier 'aiming' for 100 per cent French-speaking economic immigrants by 2026
Concerned about the decline of French in Quebec, particularly in Montreal, Premier François Legault says he will release more details of a plan that would require 100 per cent of economic immigrants to be French-speaking.
-
Man, 64, dies in helicopter crash east of Montreal
A 64-year-old man has died after his helicopter crashed in a field in Lefebvre, Que. Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
Smith tables controversial sovereignty act, which is 'likely' to survive in court
Danielle Smith introduced the Sovereignty within a United Canada Act in the legislature Tuesday while trying to reassure Albertans that it has nothing to do with leaving the country.
-
Former premier Jason Kenney resigns from Alberta legislature
Thousands asked for it while he was leader and now Jason Kenney has done it, announcing his resignation as a member of the Alberta legislature on social media Tuesday.
-
Earthquakes rattle northern Alberta, no initial reports of damage: federal agency
At least two earthquakes were reported in northern Alberta Tuesday evening, with some saying the shakes were felt in Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
'Absolutely terrifying': Two-month-old Sudbury boy hospitalized with RSV
A Sudbury family is sharing their story after their son spent a week in the hospital with respiratory syncytial virus.
-
Sudbury woman warns residents after coyote sighting
A large female coyote has been captured on video patrolling a street in the Greater Sudbury area and here is what you should know.
-
Springer Aerospace near the Sault enters CCAA, but says no danger it will shut down
An aircraft maintenance company near Sault Ste. Marie is beginning restructuring proceedings. Springer Aerospace is working through the Companies’ Creditor Arrangement Act (CCAA) process.
London
-
Non-life threatening injuries following south London, Ont. car crash, roads reopened
Members of the London Police Service continue to investigate after a three-vehicle crash in south London sent two people to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday night. Wellington Road between Commissioners Road East and Southdale Road East has since been reopened.
-
Western revokes COVID-19 vaccine policy, mask mandate remains in effect
London, Ont.’s Western University will be dropping its COVID-19 vaccination policy, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.
-
Strong winds expected Wednesday, special weather statement in effect
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday morning, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.
Winnipeg
-
Late Winnipegger donates largest individual gift ever made to Canadian charity
A local business owner is being hailed as a quiet philanthropist after donating a gift to the Winnipeg Foundation valued at about $500 million, the largest individual gift ever made to a Canadian charity.
-
Cyclists who shovelled Winnipeg bike lanes undeterred by possibility of fines
Some Winnipeggers are undeterred by the possibility of fines for shovelling bike lanes.
-
'Pretty disturbing': Manitoba dog rescue rehabbing dog found alive with hole in head
The Manitoba Underdogs Rescue is calling on the public for help to save a dog that was found with severe injuries to his head and face.
Ottawa
-
'Shocking and disturbing:' Ottawa lawyer accused of sexual misconduct
An Ottawa woman is accusing a well-known lawyer of sexual misconduct, saying he offered her legal services in exchange for sexual favours.
-
Ottawa teen with dreams of pro basketball returns home after life-changing crash
A teenager who followed his dream to play U.S. college basketball is now faced with a life-changing event, after a car crash in Nebraska left him paralyzed.
-
Doug Ford government will appeal Ontario court decision to strike down Bill 124
The Ontario government intends to appeal a court's decision that struck down a controversial bill that limited wages for public sector workers.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city council finds savings to reduce 2023 tax increase
City council passed its 2023 budget adjustments Tuesday, finding more than $1 million in savings and settling on a 3.93 per cent tax increase.
-
Saskatoon Subway restaurant cuts hours due to safety concerns
Mandy Thibodeau is worried about the safety of her employees at the Subway on 22nd Street and 2nd Avenue in downtown Saskatoon.
-
City funding boost for shelter won’t cover shortfall: Saskatoon SPCA
The Saskatoon SPCA wants the city to cover the costs an animal faces when going from pound to shelter.
Vancouver
-
Have you seen Jodine Millar? RCMP say concern growing after missing woman's vehicle found
After Jodine Millar's vehicle was found in an Abbotsford ditch – without her in it —Mounties say they are increasingly concerned for the missing woman's safety.
-
Giant Elon Musk head sculpted by B.C. artist part of crypto stunt making international headlines
When a B.C. metal artist was asked to create a giant sculpture with Elon Musk's head on the body of a goat riding a rocket he had no idea who would want to create such a thing or why.
-
Majority of Canadians support legal protections for abortion, survey finds
Decades after abortion was decriminalized in Canada, a new survey suggests the majority of citizens think it’s time to codify access in law.
Regina
-
Business operations winding down for SLGA stores
Business operations are winding down at Saskatchewan government liquor stores as the remaining 34 locations will close their doors in the new year.
-
Sask. forecasting $1.1B surplus in 2022-23, spending up due to affordability cheques
Saskatchewan is forecasting a $1.1 billion surplus for 2022-23 in its mid-year financial report released on Tuesday.
-
Court date set for Dec. 13 as councillors take legal action against Regina city manager
Regina city councillor Dan LeBlanc showed up to the Court at King's Bench Tuesday morning to set a date to make his case against the city's manager.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings along major routes due to weather
BC Ferries has cancelled eight sailings between Vancouver and Victoria on Tuesday due to "adverse weather." The cancelled sailings come as much of coastal B.C. endures a winter storm.
-
Canadian military plane intercepted by Chinese jets 'numerous' times in recent weeks
Chinese military jets conducted several intercepts of a Royal Canadian Air Force patrol plane as it flew surveillance sorties from Japan as part of an international effort to enforce sanctions against North Korea, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.
-
Malahat traffic comes to a crawl after semi-truck gets stuck in snow
A semi-truck got stuck on the Malahat highway on Tuesday afternoon amid heavy snowfall in the region.