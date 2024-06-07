Images of Dartmouth, N.S., shooting suspect released by police

Halifax Regional Police has released images of a suspect who allegedly shot a man in Dartmouth, N.S., earlier this week.

Police responded to a shooting in the 100-block of Colford Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot by an unknown assailant, according to a news release from Halifax Regional Police.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim, who was waiting at a bus stop in the area, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

Police believe the suspect was in the area of MacKay Bridge shortly after the incident.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a black jacket over a grey hooded sweatshirt, dark coloured jeans, sneakers and black helmet.

Police say the suspect was riding a blue and grey sport-style motorcycle.

Police have released two images of who they believe is the suspect on a motorcycle in hopes it will help locate him.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.