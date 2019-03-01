

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A federal program aimed at attracting foreign workers to Atlantic Canada will be extended for another two years.

The Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program was supposed to end this year, but federal officials say it will be extended to the end of 2021.

Federal Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen made the announcement today in Halifax during a meeting of premiers and ministers concerning the Atlantic Growth Strategy.

He says the government has approved applications for more than 2,500 permanent residents and their family members destined for the Atlantic region.

Meanwhile, the group also announced plans to develop what they're calling a "clean power road map" for Atlantic Canada.

An engineering study will look into improving power transmission connections throughout the region and with Quebec to allow for another 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

They say the study will inform governments on how to invest in electricity technologies, such as tidal energy and smart grids.