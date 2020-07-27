HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 31-year-old man from Eskasoni for impaired driving after they say he hit a police car on Sunday.

At 3:50 p.m. on July 26, Eskasoni RCMP responded to a complaint of an impaired driver. Witnesses told police that the driver was showing a number of signs of impairment by alcohol.

Police say they located the vehicle at a residence, and when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver backed up and struck a police vehicle.

There were no injuries the driver of the suspect vehicle or the police vehicle. There was minimal damage to the police vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Eskasoni Detachment for a breathalyzer. Police say his readings were found to be nearly twice the legal limit.

The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Eskasoni is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance and operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level Ooer 80 mg%.

He has been released and is scheduled to attend court in Eskasoni on September 9. The investigation is ongoing.