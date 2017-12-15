

A 26-year-old man is facing a slew of impaired driving charges after he fled the scene of a crash in the Truro area Thursday and was found three times over the legal limit.

Police say just before 10 p.m., Millbrook RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Legends Avenue. Officers arrived to find a vehicle lost control, went over a guardrail and into the parking lot of a nearby business.

Police say two passengers were found at the scene trapped inside the vehicle, while the driver fled the scene on foot.

A police canine unit was used to find the suspect, but officers determined he got into a vehicle and fled the area.

The passengers were transported to hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers learned the suspect may be headed to Indian Brook, so police checkpoints were set up in surrounding areas. Police located the suspect, arrested him and took him into custody.

The 26-year-old driver from Mill Village, N.S., has been charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg%, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.