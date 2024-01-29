Impaired driver facing drug and weapon charges: Amherst, N.S., police

A man is facing multiple charges after showing signs of impairment during a traffic stop in Amherst, N.S.

In a news release from the Amherst Police Department on Monday, police say they stopped the vehicle on Cornwall Avenue around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The man did not have a driver’s license and allegedly showed signs of impairment. Officers also say they saw drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Police arrested the man on grounds that he was driving while impaired, and during the arrest police say they found weapons and drugs.

As a result of the arrest, 33-year-old Cody Ryan Cottenden of Amherst was charged with

driving while impaired

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

possession of a concealed weapon (two counts)

Ryan also faces applicable charges under the Drugs and Substances Act and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without a license.

