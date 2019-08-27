

CTV Atlantic





Impaired-driving charges laid against a man involved in a collision in Nova Scotia’s Kings County have been upgraded following the death of the victim.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on English Mountain Road in Coldbrook, N.S., at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured man trapped inside a damaged truck. A second truck at the scene was on fire.

The 84-year-old Coldbrook man was taken to the Valley Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the burning truck was found near the scene and police say he showed signs of impairment. They say he failed a roadside screening device test and was taken to the New Minas RCMP detachment, where he provided additional breath samples.

Shawn David Hart was initially charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% causing bodily harm.

However, police say the victim has since died from his injuries, so they have upgraded the charges against Hart.

He now faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance, and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg%.

The 28-year-old Cambridge, N.S., man is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 8.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.