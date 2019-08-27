Featured
Impaired-driving charges upgraded against driver following crash victim's death
Emergency crews respond to a two-vehicle collision in Coldbrook, N.S., on Aug. 15, 2019. (Bill Roberts)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:28PM ADT
Impaired-driving charges laid against a man involved in a collision in Nova Scotia’s Kings County have been upgraded following the death of the victim.
The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on English Mountain Road in Coldbrook, N.S., at 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.
When officers arrived on scene, they found an injured man trapped inside a damaged truck. A second truck at the scene was on fire.
The 84-year-old Coldbrook man was taken to the Valley Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the burning truck was found near the scene and police say he showed signs of impairment. They say he failed a roadside screening device test and was taken to the New Minas RCMP detachment, where he provided additional breath samples.
Shawn David Hart was initially charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% causing bodily harm.
However, police say the victim has since died from his injuries, so they have upgraded the charges against Hart.
He now faces charges of impaired operation of a conveyance causing death, impaired operation of a conveyance, and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg%.
The 28-year-old Cambridge, N.S., man is due to appear in Kentville provincial court on Oct. 8.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.