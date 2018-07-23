

CTV Atlantic





Let this be a lesson to anyone who wants to fall asleep at the wheel.

Sunday morning just before noon, Halifax police responded to a complaint of a male passed out behind the wheel of his car in the 3600 block of Joseph Howe Drive.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they arrested a 21-year-old male for impaired driving. They also searched his car and found cocaine, Xanax, cash, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm – all of which they seized.

“As a result of that information, officers assigned to the Integrated Drug Unit obtained a warrant to search a residence in the 6900 block of Bayers Road,” Halifax police said in news release. “Officers seized cocaine, MDMA, Xanax, Percocet, marijuana, cash, drug paraphernalia, and another firearm.”

This seizure led to the arrest of two more people – a 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman. Police say both were taken into custody without incident.

All three are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face the following charges:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (marijuana)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (MDMA)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (Percocet)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax);

And two counts each of:

careless use of a firearm,

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose,

unauthorized possession of firearm,

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized,

unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, and

possession of prohibited firearm with ammunition.

The driver faces an additional charge of impaired operation while having care and control of a vehicle.