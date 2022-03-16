'Imprisoned in a human-sized petri dish': N.S. movie hits streaming services Friday

A science-fiction thriller shot in Nova Scotia will soon be available on streaming platforms across the country.

“Tin Can,” directed by Nova Scotian Seth Smith, won best feature film at the Nova Scotia Screen Awards.

“It’s about a parasitologist who is developing a cure for a fungal pandemic,” said Smith. “But before she does, she’s abducted and imprisoned in a human-sized petri dish where she and other captives serve as test subjects to a bizarre experiment. So things go awfully wrong and get kind of weird.”

The movie was mostly shot in a large warehouse in Burnside.

“That was fairly cold, but it actually kind of lent a lot to the production because it kept things pretty dark,” said Smith. “It kind of rubbed off, and actually a lot of the sound that we recorded was from that warehouse.”

Smith says his film is not the “cookie-cutter” horror movie audiences may have come to expect.

“Tin Can does a few things that are out of the box,” he said. “You might be surprised.”

“Tin Can” will be on streaming platforms Friday.