In Newfoundland, 'commissioning' of troubled hydro dam met with skepticism, unease

NL Hydro’s CEO, Jennifer Williams, got emotional when speaking to press about the successful conclusion of testing of the Labrador-Island link, in St. John's, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly NL Hydro’s CEO, Jennifer Williams, got emotional when speaking to press about the successful conclusion of testing of the Labrador-Island link, in St. John's, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island