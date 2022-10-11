In P.E.I., growing worries about food security in wake of post-tropical storm Fiona
Community groups in Prince Edward Island say they are worried that inflation, rent increases and the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona are leading to food insecurity among lower-income people.
Pauline Howard, a volunteer with the P.E.I. Food Exchange, says a regulatory decision last month allowing rent increases as high as 10.8 per cent for units heated with oil, along with a rise in spoiled food due to the storm, will cause hardship into the winter.
"People who are the working poor are, in particular, quite vulnerable right now," she said Tuesday in an interview, adding that these citizens rarely have sufficient income to own and run a generator to keep small freezers going.
"It's the layering of all these things coming at once, and people are running out of options," she said.
Nouhad Mourad of the Charlottetown Mutual Aid group says many people had to throw food away because of extended power outages, adding that some lower-income Islanders lost pay for several weeks.
When the post-tropical storm slammed into the Island on Sept. 24, it caused about 90 per cent of the electrical system -- or about 82,000 customers -- to lose power. About half remained without power for a week, with about 3,300 customers still without electricity as of Tuesday.
"People are being forced to choose rent over food already," Mourad said in an interview.
Mourad said her group monitored a lineup at a Charlottetown mall on Tuesday, composed of people hoping to receive $250 of provincial funds being administered by the Red Cross. The wait times, Mourad added, are "hours long" and the funds will fall short of the losses.
"We're not seeing a response. We're seeing people suffering, and needlessly."
Howard said that in the first week, Maritime Electric couldn't provide a clear timeline for when it would return power to clients. That lack of clarity, she said, prevented people from transferring their food to community centres or to friends' homes that were powered by generators.
"If I had known that it would be at least a week, I would have looked for other options," Howard said.
The utility has said during briefings that it had difficulty providing precise restoration times because it had to first dispatch teams to assess damage that was often complex and required extensive repair.
Matthew MacKay, the provincial minister of social development and housing, said in an email on Tuesday that numerous assistance programs have been rolled out, adding that the Progressive Conservative government intends to halt the rent increases approved by the Island's Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
In addition to the $250 being administered by the Red Cross toward the cost of lost or spoiled food, there are $100 grocery vouchers for seniors, MacKay said. There is also $150 for social program recipients and their dependants, $150 for seniors who are being supported to live on their own, and $150 for people living in provincially subsidized housing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
O'Bonsawin's promotion to Supreme Court could derail sexual assault trial
Prosecutors could be forced to restart a long-running sexual assault trial after the presiding judge, Michelle O'Bonsawin, was named to the Supreme Court of Canada.
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Russia strikes Ukraine with more missiles in 'particularly shocking' attacks
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
Enrolling your child in organized sports? We want to hear from you
With COVID-19 public health measures largely lifted across the country, children and teens returning to organized sports this fall won't be faced with the same barriers to access as they once did. If you're a parent planning to enrol your child in organized sports this year, we want to hear from you.
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Toronto
-
Toronto tech companies cloned ArriveCan in under 48 hours to show the government overpaid millions
A Toronto-based tech company says it recreated ArriveCan within less than 48-hours to show that the federal government overpaid millions for the app.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
-
Mississauga councillor candidate donates 10 meals to food bank for every damaged, stolen campaign sign
A South Asian Canadian business owner running for a council seat in Mississauga is vowing to donate 10 meals to a local food bank for every one of his campaign signs that are damaged or stolen in an attempt to turn a negative incident into a positive one.
Calgary
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
'They're not done yet': Retired detective expects more violence post-Nguyen shooting
A retired gang unit detective says Friday's fatal shooting of a prominent gang leader in a community outside Calgary will likely not be the last act of violence between the rival gangs.
-
Calgary Transit renaming bus route in honour of Tegan and Sara
Calgary Transit has announced plans to temporarily rename a bus route in honour of indie pop duo Tegan and Sara.
Montreal
-
Quebec wants more immigration powers from Ottawa, but does it really need them?
Even though Canada's prime minister has repeatedly shut the door, Francois Legault keeps on knocking, intent on winning more control over immigration from the federal government. As with many past leaders in Quebec, it's been a regular refrain of his, dating back well before the provincial election on Oct. 3.
-
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
-
First homelessness survey since 2018 begins in Montreal -- but will it paint the full picture?
More than 1,000 volunteers are starting the city's third homelessness census Tuesday night to get a better sense of the situation in Montreal, but some experts say the count won't provide the whole picture.
Edmonton
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Fireball above Alberta caught on camera
A flash of light spotted near the Alberta capital Monday night was a fireball travelling about 30 kilometers above earth, according to a local expert.
Northern Ontario
-
Husband must have known about wife's $1M fraud, Sudbury judge rules
The husband of a Sudbury woman convicted of $1 million fraud has also been found guilty in connection with the case and sentenced to two and a half years in jail.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Murder She Wrote' actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
British-born stage and on television actress Angela Lansbury has died at age 96, her family said on Tuesday in a statement.
-
Police say impaired driver in Timmins caught with stolen vehicle, contraband cannabis and tobacco
A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired. In addition, the Timmins Police Service seized contraband cigarettes and cannabis from the vehicle.
London
-
Double fatal crash east of Exeter
Two people have died after a crash in Huron County just east of Exeter. Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, OPP, EMS and South Huron fire all responded to a collision between a minivan and a motorhome at the intersection of Thames Road/Highway 83 and Hern Line.
-
Person charged in relation to crash that killed a St. Thomas firefighter
OPP in Elgin County have charged a St. Thomas man in relation to a fatal crash in July. Joseph Grzegorczyk, 70, has been charged with careless driving causing death following the incident.
-
Husband of previously missing Sarnia, Ont. woman charged with first-degree murder, police confirm
The husband of a Sarnia, Ont. woman previously reported missing earlier this month has since been charged with her murder, Sarnia police confirm Tuesday, while friends and neighbours of the couple are still in shock.
Winnipeg
-
Strike still possible for City of Winnipeg employees following tentative deal confusion
City of Winnipeg employees could once again be heading back to the picket lines after confusion over a tentative deal with the city.
-
Manitoba plans crackdown after some drivers ignore warnings about flooded roads
The Manitoba government plans to impose stiffer penalties on motorists who ignore warning signs and drive on closed roads.
-
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Elections Ottawa still going to use hashtag with word 'mark' in it, despite complaints
The city says the word 'mark' is meant to reference a space for an elector to indicate their voting preference. As in, to mark one's ballot.
-
Ottawa man convicted on numerous sex offences deemed dangerous offender
An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to 44 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography involving young boys between 2004 and 2019, will be designated a dangerous offender, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon LGBTQ2S+ advocate says 'Coming Out Day' a chance to celebrate joy
National coming out day is a chance to celebrate your joy, says a local LGBTQ2S+ advocate.
-
Final design for Saskatoon’s central library released
The final design of the new Saskatoon Public Library’s (SPL) central location was released today.
Vancouver
-
Amanda Todd case: Crown seeks 12 years in prison for 'unrepentant' Dutch man convicted of extorting B.C. teen
The Crown is seeking a 12-year prison sentence for a Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen Amanda Todd, who died by suicide a decade ago.
-
Vancouver police seek suspect, potential victims after shots fired on Downtown Eastside
Police in Vancouver are looking for witnesses, a suspect and potential victims after shots were fired on the Downtown Eastside.
-
Vogue names B.C.'s Okanagan one of 12 'underrated wine regions' worth visiting
Many Canadians already know B.C.'s Okanagan Valley as a sunny and scenic destination for wine tourism – but the region is enjoying new international attention thanks to a shout out in Vogue.
Regina
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
'Some heroes wear moccasins': Saskatchewan stabbing victims died helping others
Some of the people who died in the stabbing massacre on James Smith Cree Nation last month were killed because they were trying to help others, RCMP say.
-
Sask. opens registration for third flight of Ukrainian refugees from Poland
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it’s preparing to welcome a third flight of around 200 displaced Ukrainians.
Vancouver Island
-
Young woman struck in marked crosswalk in Nanaimo, suffers serious injuries
RCMP say a woman who was walking at a marked crosswalk in Nanaimo was taken to hospital after being struck by an SUV on Sunday evening. Mounties say the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a crosswalk on Highway 19A that leads to the Terminal Park Mall.
-
Missing Victoria father found dead in Spain
A Victoria man who was reported missing while on a trip to Spain over the summer has been found dead, police said Tuesday. Scott Graham, 67, was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert after he was last seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid on July 15.
-
B.C. Greens push for provincewide protection for bear dens
The BC Green Party has tabled legislation to uniformly protect bear dens across the province.