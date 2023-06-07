IN PHOTOS: Damage, destruction left behind by Halifax-area wildfire

Halifax media outlets were given a tour of the neighbourhoods hardest hit by the Tantallon wildfire Tuesday afternoon and saw firsthand the damage and destruction left behind.

The wildfire was first reported May 28 in the Westwood subdivision, about 25 kilometres northwest of downtown Halifax.

More than 16,000 people were displaced at the height of evacuations.

The fire moved east and grew to more than 800 hectares. Officials said Sunday the fire was 100 per cent contained.

Vehicles, daycares and 150 homes were destroyed in the fire, while some nearby structures in the most affected areas are still standing with melted siding.

Dave Meldrum, deputy chief of Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, says wind and topography randomized the fire’s path.

The photographs below were taken approximately three kilometres from where the fire started, in the neighbouring Hammond’s Plains community.

A property destroyed by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A property destroyed by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a property destroyed by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A vehicle and home damaged by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A vehicle damaged by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

Melted remnants of a metal wheel rim are seen on a car destroyed by a wildfire in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

Damage from a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A wheelbarrow damaged by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

Damaged sheet music and a photograph are seen among the remains left by a wildfire in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A home destroyed by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A property damaged by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A worker crosses past damage from a wildfire in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

Remnants of a home damaged by a wildfire are seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

The remnants of a home destroyed by a wildfire is seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

A firefighter walks past a home destroyed by a wildfire in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak Trees charred from a wildfire are seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak

Trees charred from a wildfire are seen in Hammonds Plains, N.S., during a media tour, Tuesday, June 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/POOL, Tim Krochak