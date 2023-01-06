In photos: Halifax and Moncton host the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Team Canada struck gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship for the second year in a row, beating Czechia 3-2 in breathtaking fashion Thursday night.

Dylan Guenther was the overtime (OT) hero, scoring the winner just six minutes into OT.

The Canadians started the game strong, entering the third period with a two-nothing lead.

The Czechs rallied midway through the third, scoring two goals in 54 seconds to tie it up.

Much to the crowd’s delight, Canada prevailed, clinching their 20th World Junior title.

CTV Atlantic has curated a series of photos looking at Team Canada’s games, and other highlights from the tournament, which was held in Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

Team Czechia beats Team Canada 5-2 on Dec. 26, 2022.

Czechia's Jaroslav Chmelar, centre, celebrates a goal in front of Canada's goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau, right, and Adam Fantilli during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship hockey action in Halifax, Monday, Dec. 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Team Canada beats Team Germany 11-2 on Dec. 28, 2022.

Germany’s Robin van Calster tries to catch an errant puck during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Canada in Halifax on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Canada’s Dylan Guenther, second from left, celebrates his goal with teammates in front of Germany goaltender Simon Wolf during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Halifax on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team Canada beats Team Austria 11-0 on Dec. 29, 2022.

Canada’s Colton Dach, centre, battles for the puck in the corner with Austria’s Finn van Ee, left, and Aron Summer during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Halifax on Thursday, December 29, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team Canada beats Team Sweden 5-1 on Dec. 31, 2022.

Canada's goaltender Thomas Milic, left, stretches to make a pad save on Sweden's Jonathan Lekkerimaki during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Halifax, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team Czechia beats Team Switzerland 9-1 on Jan. 2, 2023.

Attilio Biasca of Switzerland reacts after losing to Czechia during IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action in Halifax on Monday, January 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team Sweden beats Team Finland 3-2 on Jan. 2, 2023.

Finland's Oliver Kapanen stops quick to chase a loose puck as Sweden's Ludvig Jansson gives chase during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarter-final hockey action in Moncton, N.B., on Monday, January 2, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward)

Team Canada beats Team Slovakia in the quarterfinals 4-3 on Jan. 2, 2023.

Canada's Connor Bedard, centre, reacts with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal action against Slovakia in Halifax, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canada's Joshua Roy, 9, celebrates his goal with teammate Caedan Bankier during third period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship semifinal action against USA in Halifax on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team U.S.A. beats Team Sweden in the Bronze medal game 8-7 on Jan. 5, 2023.

USA players celebrate the game-winning goal by Chaz Lucius in overtime of IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal action against Sweden in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

USA's Luke Hughes shakes hands with members of Team Sweden following his team's overtime win in the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship bronze medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team Canada beats Team Czechia 3-2 in the championship game on Jan. 5, 2023.

Team Canada celebrates winning the gold medal over Czechia during overtime of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Team Czechia players reacts after losing to Canada in overtime of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Members of Team Canada sing the national anthem while celebrating winning over Czechia during overtime of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Members of Team Canada use a fan’s phone to take a selfie after a gold medal win at the IIHF World Junior Championship on Jan. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Neal McCarthy)

Canada’s Connor Bedard carries the IIHF Championship Cup while celebrating winning gold over Czechia during overtime of the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)