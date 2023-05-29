In photos: Out-of-control wildfires force thousands to evacuate in N.S.

Pictures from across Nova Scotia highlight the destruction brought on by two wildfires that are burning out of control in the province.

Thousands have fled their homes, mostly in areas of northwest Halifax, with the city under a state of emergency.

Officials say several dozen homes have been destroyed or damaged in the Tantallon fire. They say it is zero per cent contained.

Meanwhile, a fire more than 200-kilometres southwest is burning in Shelburne County. Officials said Monday afternoon it occupied about more than 6,200 hectares.

About 400 people have evacuated and the province says more may have to do the same.

A water bomber plane flies through heavy smoke as an out-of-control wildfire in a suburban community outside of Halifax quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023.

A wildfire illuminates the night sky above Shelburne, N.S., on May 28, 2023. (Courtesy: Jim Bower)

A lighthouse is pictured off the coast of Shelburne, N.S., on May 29, 2023 as smoke from a wildfire is seen in the background. (Jonathan MacInnis/CTV)

Motorists stopped on the side of the road where police set up a roadblock as an out-of-control fire in a suburban community outside of Halifax quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023.

Smoke fills the air as police officers enforce a roadblock outside the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Firefighters with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency leave a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

A helicopter carrying water flies through heavy smoke as an out-of-control wildfire in a suburban community outside of Halifax quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023.

Firefighters with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency leave a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

A firefighter rests at a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Firefighters and other emergency responders work at a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Firefighters prepare to load gear at a staged command centre within the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Members of the Department of Natural Resources and volunteers from a pet service care for a pig named Peppa that they rescued from the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)

Members of the Department of Natural Resources and volunteers from a pet service care for a pig named Peppa that they rescued from the evacuated zone of the wildfire burning in Tantallon, N.S., outside of Halifax on Monday, May 29, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

The wildfire at Barrington Lake, Shelburne Co. Nova Scotia, is shown in this unhand out image. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources)

A cloud of wildfire smoke hangs over trees across the water in May 29, 2023. (Courtesy: Tim Sands)

A wildfire illuminates the sky outside Shelburne, N.S., on May 28, 2023. Thick plumes of heavy smoke fill the Halifax sky as an out-of-control fire in a suburban community quickly spread, engulfing multiple homes and forcing the evacuation of local residents on Sunday May 28, 2023.

