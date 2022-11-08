In Pictures: Maritimers capture stunning images of the total lunar eclipse

Many Maritimers woke up early Tuesday morning to catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse.

The eclipse lasted more than an hour as the earth passed directly between the moon and the sun.

The so-called “blood moon” appeared red due to the light from the Earth’s sunset and sunrise.

The next visible total lunar eclipse is expected on March 14, 2025.

Here’s a look at the total lunar eclipse across the Maritimes:

Taken by Charles Gaudet in Shediac, N.B.

Taken by Tracy WIlson in Moncton.

Taken by Tanya Ward in West Dover, N.S.

Taken by Jenn JM in Truro.

Taken by Chrissy Lynk in Kingsport, N.S.

Taken by Cynthia Brown in Tracy, N.B.

Taken by Andre Chiasson in Kearney Lake, N.S.

Taken by Stephen Marryatt.

Taken by Sylvia Theriault.

Taken by Shannon Beal in Prospect Bay, N.S.

Taken by Angel Davenport in Jacksonville, N.B.

Taken by Jacqueline McDonald in Bedford, N.S.

Taken by Bob MacDonald in Peggy's Cove, N.S.

Taken by Riki Lee Christmas in Eskasoni, N.S.

Taken by Gaurav Singh in Lower Sackville, N.S.