Cannabis is now legal, but that doesn't mean anything goes.

Many employers are making it plain that they won't accept cannabis use by employees during the work day.

So, here’s some words of advice for those who might be tempted to try: treat cannabis the same as you would treat alcohol.

"We haven't hit Shangri-la with the legalization of marijuana,” said lawyer Michael Murphy. “There are still responsibilities that you have that are no different than if you drink and drive or show up intoxicated by alcohol at work.”

There's a misconception among some that with the legalization comes a less harsh penalty.

But employers say an easy fix for that is, first and foremost, a policy in place.

“If an employee did receive the policy and notwithstanding that came to work high, breaking the trust relationship, the employer may have grounds to fire them,” said lawyer Jack Haller.

Murphy, who was once New Brunswick's health minister, says it's about understanding the difference between recreational and work time.

“Some people seem to think that the old rules don’t apply and that we're in a new generation. If it feels good do it, and if you show up reeking of marijuana with red eyes, that it’s OK; it’s not,” Murphy said.

It's also about equality. What doesn't go for employees also doesn't go for employers.

"I'm sure our clients would like to know that the lawyer wasn't stoned when they gave them that advice,” Murphy said.

Some say consuming cannabis while in the workplace is a risk not just for yourself, but for everyone around you.

“You're under the influence, you're going to put your patients in danger, your peers in danger, yourself in danger,” said Kendall Paugh.

Employers say it’s not just about cannabis consumption at work, but what you do on your spare time, and how you publicize it that could also affect your job.

“If I have an employee and everybody knows who this person is and represents Haller Law, and they make a total idiot out of themselves at a bar or party, as an employer I would have a chat with the employee,” Haller said.

An exception can be made in some cases in which a person is taking medical marijuana.

But without a proper prescription, or a pardon from the boss, it could lead to serious consequences.

These are some things not everyone was thinking about when the clock struck midnight on Oct. 17.

“Oh, yay! This is legal and a free for all,” said HR director Janelle Bourgeois.“I think there's going to be a reality check at the end of the day.”

Employers expect cannabis in the workplace to become an issue in the coming months. But once consequences are handed out, it will be a stark reminder to keep your bud at home.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kate Walker.