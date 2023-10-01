Inaugural International Culture Fest in the Valley a resounding success in N.B.

A wide range of cultures and backgrounds were on full display in Rothesay, N.B., Sunday for the first ever International Culture Fest in the Valley.

Upwards of 20 different nations from Cameroon to Indonesia were on display in various booths at Rothesay Commons Park for the inaugural festival.

“It’s a reflection of this entire region. Not only across New Brunswick but in New Brunswick and the Saint John,” says festival organizer Lorne Daltrop.

Daltrop says he was approached by the mayors of both Rothesay and Quispamsis on holding the event given the range of cultures in Kennebecasis Valley.

“This festival is here because there are so many different cultures that are reflecting, and are living here now,” Daltrop says. “It’s a reflection of this entire region. Not only across New Brunswick but in southern New Brunswick and Saint John.”

Hundreds of residents strolled through the festival throughout the day, enjoying the international cuisine and craftwork. Dance and musical performances were also held during the event.

“They’re grateful,” Daltrop says of the vendors and performers. “They’re happy to see it and they are curious. They are here to learn from the many cultures reflected here today.”

“We have a cultural village made up of different countries that reflect where they come from, what there culture looks like at home, and the culture they want to share to the people of Kennebecasis.”

Daltrop is hopeful to make the Internal Culture Fest in the Valley an annual event after a successful first event.

