Incident involving N.B. RCMP referred to N.S. Serious Incident Response Team

NEW | A national dental-care benefit is about to become law, here's who is eligible

Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. The bill bringing in the dental benefit passed the final stage in the Senate. It is now awaiting Royal Assent. Ahead of that, here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.

How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations

World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.

