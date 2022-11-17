Incident involving N.B. RCMP referred to SIRT
Police in New Brunswick are asking the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) to investigate police actions after an incident involving an individual in mental distress.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Codiac Regional RCMP officers responded to a report of an individual in mental distress in Riverview, N.B.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with a person who appeared to be in mental distress. A news release from the New Brunswick RCMP says the officers “tried to calm [the individual] down,” but did not share details on their de-escalation methods.
According to the RCMP, the officers “were concerned for their safety” for undisclosed reasons, and attempted to detain the person under the Mental Health Act, but the individual resisted.
Police say an altercation then took place between two police officers and the person appearing to be in mental distress. No charges have been filed against the individual and they were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One police officer also suffered a non-life threatening injury.
The New Brunswick RCMP says after reviewing the incident, they have asked the Nova Scotia SIRT to conduct an independent investigation to ensure the police response followed officer protocols.
RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.
