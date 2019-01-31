

CTV Atlantic





There was a heavy police presence in a Moncton neighbourhood late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

The RCMP responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Argyle Street, where officers were seen combing a property surrounded by police tape.

Police have not released any details about the incident that prompted the response, but they say there is no threat to public safety.

They are expected to release more details later this morning.

Heavy police presence on Whitney Ave & Argyle St in #Moncton. @CTVAtlantic has reached out to RCMP for details. pic.twitter.com/f8anxJ1z3T — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) January 31, 2019

RCMP are combing the property. One officer has gloves on and is picking up items and putting them in a clear bag. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/b1duYQRRT0 — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) January 31, 2019

RCMP are also knocking on a neighbour’s door. Officer tells me “it’s still under investigation.”@CTVAtlantic — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) January 31, 2019

RCMP confirm this is not a threat to public safety. @CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/ShZTwtXlDn — Kate Walker (@KWalkerCTV) January 31, 2019