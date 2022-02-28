Increase in construction could mean an uptick in customers for local businesses in downtown Halifax

From atop Citadel Hill in Halifax, no less than a dozen construction cranes are visible – an indication of a growing city.

“Downtowns and Main streets are key to Canada’s economy and Halifax is no exception,” says Sue Uteck, the executive director of the Spring Garden Area Business Association.

However, before new buildings can go up, others must come down.

That’s what is going to happen to a stretch of colourful businesses just off of Spring Garden Road after being bought by developers.

Uteck says the structures are old and would cost too much to renovate. She adds that a mix of residential and commercial space would fit with the long-term vision for the city’s core.

“Our goal in the next four to five years is to have Spring Garden as a complete 15-minute community. Everything that you need should be here within walking distance,” she says.

That’s music to the ears of downtown business owner Stephen MacNeil. Things have been slowed by the pandemic but recent upgrades to Spring Garden Road, coupled with the construction of high-density residential buildings, has things looking up.

“People living downtown is definitely going to boost business. It’s been really hard where essentially, I don’t think anyone has worked downtown. I think all the office buildings have been closed,” MacNeil says.

Some residents living downtown say the current buildings are part of the fabric of the city and that recent construction is causing Halifax to lose some of its character.

“I’ve got a feeling we’re getting a lot of the same. I don’t see a lot of excitement in the buildings. I think the developers could’ve done better in capturing what we are as a province,” says Ian Mobb who lives in Halifax.

CTV news spoke with one of the developers who purchased the Birmingham Street properties late this afternoon. John Ghosen confirms there are no firm plans yet for the site but future development is in the works.

The current buildings do not contain any heritage designation.

