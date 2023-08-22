Increased N.B. police presence in First Nations community under state of emergency
Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.
Deputy chief Kim Quartermain says police arrested a person on Sunday for assault with a weapon, and another person on Monday for breaching the peace.
The police operation is in relation to what the chief and council of St. Mary's First Nation say is illegal drug activity that is endangering citizens, especially young people.
The First Nation issued a news release Monday night saying it had declared a state of emergency to access additional resources through provincial and federal programs.
It urged residents of the community, located within the city of Fredericton, to avoid gathering in public and to keep children at home.
Over the weekend, a large crowd of approximately 300 people gathered on Fredericton's north side, prompting a significant police response.
Chief Allan Polchies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers refused an interview request.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2023.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
LATEST UPDATES | Fort Smith, Hay River areas the concern for crews as increasing fire behaviour 'imminent'
Early success holding fires around Yellowknife has allowed crews to focus on fires threatening Fort Smith, Kakisa and Hay River. Here's the latest.
2 men arrested at Canadian border with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards
The Canada Border Services Agency says it arrested two men earlier this month at a Quebec port of entry after discovering they were travelling with fake permanent resident and social insurance cards.
One-on-one with Canada's housing minister: Lack of affordability a 'crisis' and an 'opportunity'
As cabinet ministers convene in P.E.I. for a series of meetings largely focused on housing, the federal minister overseeing the file admits a lack of affordability has reached a crisis level for many Canadians.
Conditions improve in B.C., worsen in N.W.T.: What the latest wildfire map from NASA shows
The latest wildfire satellite data from NASA shows improvements in British Columbia but worsening conditions for some areas in the Northwest Territories.
Is a cap on international students coming amid housing crunch? Minister says it's an option
Canada's Housing Minister Sean Fraser says that a cap on the number of international students permitted to study in this country is one of, but not the only, solution the federal government is discussing when it comes to addressing housing affordability and rental availability.
A rare baby giraffe was born without spots, a Tennessee zoo says
There’s a brand new spotless superstar on the scene at a Tennessee zoo.
Stricter bail a 'balancing act' with overrepresented groups: police chiefs
Toughening up the bail system without putting more people of colour behind bars is a balancing act, the leader of Canada's police chiefs said Tuesday.
OPINION | With mandatory minimum sentences, charges faced by Trump in Georgia 'raise the stakes': analyst
While political watchers may be fixated on Donald Trump's expected no-show at a Republican presidential debate in Wisconsin, the former U.S. president seems focused on Georgia. In a column for CTVNews.ca, political analyst Eric Ham looks at the criminal charges Trump faces in the Peach State, and why they're different from those levied in other jurisdictions.
Toronto
-
Jamaican migrant workers sent back from Ontario farm after exposing conditions
Jamaican migrant workers were sent back to the Caribbean from a farm in Ontario earlier this month after holding a one-day strike in protest of their workplace conditions.
-
Former Toronto Blue Jays player reveals PTSD diagnosis
A former Toronto Blue Jays player has revealed he's been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after years of "burying pain deep down."
-
Detached home prices declined in all but 4 Toronto neighbourhoods last quarter: report
Fuelled by a drop in prices, there was a 'short burst of home-buying activity' in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) during this year’s second quarter, but it was cut short by interest rate hikes and a lack of supply, according to a new report from RE/MAX Canada.
Calgary
-
Voyeurism charge laid against Calgary man after incident at clothing store
A Calgary man has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly used a cellphone to record a woman while she was changing.
-
Calgary police investigate suspicious disappearance of Falconridge senior
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a man who has gone missing under suspicious circumstances.
-
Alberta's Highway 93 washed out north of Saskatchewan River Crossing
Anyone looking to enjoy a scenic drive through the mountains will be disappointed because of a major road closure.
Montreal
-
Fundraiser underway for family of slain West Island mother
A fundraising campaign is underway for the mother and children of a West Island woman killed in an apparent femicide.
-
Quebec launches $180 million, 5-year plan to improve road safety
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault announced her government's $180 million plan to improve road safety on Tuesday, which includes 27 measures to reduce accidents and deaths on the province's roadways, particularly around construction and school zones.
-
Climate change made Quebec fire weather twice as likely, more intense: study
Climate change has made summers like the kind that led to Quebec's disastrous wildfire season at least seven times more likely to happen again, says a new scientific analysis.
Edmonton
-
Day after West Edmonton Mall shooting: Gun and vehicle seized, shooters unidentified
Two groups exchanged gunfire, injuring at least three, in a parking lot at West Edmonton Mall Monday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.
-
LeLacheur back with Edmonton as Elks interim CEO, president
Rick LeLacheur is returning to the CFL, this time to reclaim the title of Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer on an interim basis.
-
Alberta's Highway 93 washed out north of Saskatchewan River Crossing
Anyone looking to enjoy a scenic drive through the mountains will be disappointed because of a major road closure.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims were assaulted, stabbed in their sleep, Elliot Lake police say
Five people have been charged with aggravated assault and other offences following a disturbing attack overnight Monday in Elliot Lake.
-
North Bay man accused of attacking couple, having fake money
A 43-year-old North Bay man is facing charges after an altercation with a couple he didn't know, police say.
-
Northern Ont. teacher faces discipline over anti-COVID, anti-immigration posts
A northern Ontario teacher with some strong views on current events is facing a disciplinary hearing this fall.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | CTV News gets first look at new southern Ontario Amazon facility
Ahead of its fall 2023 opening, CTV News London received a first look at the new Amazon fulfillment centre in Elgin County on Tuesday.
-
Witness says scene was ‘hectic’ after weekend crash that claimed two young lives
Middlesex OPP continues to investigate a fatal two-vehicle collision that claimed the life of two teens Saturday night.
-
Second arrest made in 'targeted shooting' in Owen Sound, Ont.
A second arrest has been made in what’s believed to be a targeted shooting that claimed the life of one person last month in Owen Sound.
Winnipeg
-
Post-tropical storm Hilary bringing rain to parts of Manitoba
The remnants of the first tropical storm to hit southern California in decades is now making its soggy stroll into Manitoba.
-
Rainbow Stage cancels “Little Mermaid” performance due to cast illness
Instead of spending Tuesday night under the sea, some cast members of Rainbow Stage’s “The Little Mermaid” are under the weather.
-
Man stabbed by stranger on Portage Avenue: police
A man was rushed to hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed by a stranger on the street over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Charges laid in stabbing that injured 2 in Centretown
Ottawa police say a 61-year-old man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, in connection with a double-stabbing in the Centretown area on Monday.
-
Eastern Ontario school bus authority warns of possible shortages this fall
The school bus authority that serves school boards in eastern Ontario outside of Ottawa is warning of possible transportation shortages this fall.
-
Ottawa Mission facing influx of refugees and asylum claimants
The Ottawa Mission is dealing with a major influx of refugees and asylum claimants who have nowhere else to go.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Nearly a year after mass stabbing, James Smith Cree Nation leaders offer thanks
In a ceremony held Monday morning on James Smith Cree Nation, leaders formally offered thanks to those who offered aid in the aftermath of a mass stabbing that occurred on Labour Day weekend last year.
-
Sask. 6-year-old fatally struck by vehicle
Police say a six-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle in northern Saskatchewan over the weekend.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 injured after explosion rocks downtown Prince George, B.C., officials say
Emergency crews are responding to an explosion that shook downtown Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday and injured several people. The blast erupted inside an abandoned building, according to the Prince George RCMP detachment.
-
Wildfires displace B.C. long term care residents and N.W.T. hospital patients
Nearly 900 seniors have been forced out of care facilities in a wildfire-ravaged region of British Columbia while the province has joined Alberta in receiving medical evacuees from the Northwest Territories, where thousands of residents have escaped dangerous conditions.
-
TransLink gives sneak peek of new SkyTrain cars
New SkyTrain cars that are set to replace TransLink's aging fleet have hit the tracks at a testing facility in Ontario, according to the transit authority.
Regina
-
Sask. government will let parents opt their children out of sex-ed
Students under 16 years of age in Saskatchewan will need parental permission when changing preferred names and pronouns in a school setting.
-
Sask. girl who stole hearts on TikTok receives life-saving transplant
Bella Thompson – the young Saskatchewan girl who stole hearts across the world thanks to her perseverance – is finally receiving a life-saving surgery.
-
Regina police's aerial support unit reports busy weekend, assisting in 5 arrests
It was a busy weekend for Regina police's Aerial Support Unit (ASU) – as officers in the sky helped catch suspects in three separate break-ins within two hours on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
'They saved our neighbourhood': Family thanks Central Saanich firefighters for saving Kelowna home
Malindi Elmore and her family came to Central Saanich fire hall Monday, laden with cards and sandwiches, to thank members of the fire department for saving their home in Kelowna from wildfires.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspects in grocery theft
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public to help identify two women accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of food from a grocery store.
-
The latest news on the wildfires ravaging British Columbia
Threatening wildfires across British Columbia have destroyed structures and forced more than 27,000 people from their homes. The province remains in a state of emergency as crews battle the more than 375 active blazes burning across B.C.