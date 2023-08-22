Increased N.B. police presence in First Nations community under state of emergency

Fredericton police say they have increased their presence in St. Mary's First Nation after the Indigenous community declared a state of emergency over illegal drugs.

Deputy chief Kim Quartermain says police arrested a person on Sunday for assault with a weapon, and another person on Monday for breaching the peace.

The police operation is in relation to what the chief and council of St. Mary's First Nation say is illegal drug activity that is endangering citizens, especially young people.

The First Nation issued a news release Monday night saying it had declared a state of emergency to access additional resources through provincial and federal programs.

It urged residents of the community, located within the city of Fredericton, to avoid gathering in public and to keep children at home.

Over the weekend, a large crowd of approximately 300 people gathered on Fredericton's north side, prompting a significant police response.

Chief Allan Polchies did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers refused an interview request.

