Increased N.B. police presence in First Nations community under state of emergency

The Fredericton Police Force building is shown in Fredericton on Friday February 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray) The Fredericton Police Force building is shown in Fredericton on Friday February 5, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island