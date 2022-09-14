'Incredible journey': Sister duo 'Larkin Poe' to perform at Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival

Multi-instrumentalist sisters, Rebecca and Megan Lovell of the band "Larkin Poe," are re-inventing rock-n-roll on their own terms.

The singer-songwriter duo describes their style as gritty, soulful and flavoured by their southern heritage.

Originally from Atlanta, the pair currently lives in Nashville.

Now, they're busy touring with country music legend Willie Nelson and finishing up their latest album.

"We've been making music together for many years. I mean, being sisters, we started making music together at a very young age and so, it's definitely a language that we've been speaking for a very long time together," said Rebecca Lovell during an interview on CTV Morning Live Wednesday.

"I think being on the journey together as sisters and being able to sort of map our way creatively with how we want to tell our story, it's been such an incredible journey to make together."

Larkin Poe's latest album, called "Blood Harmony," is set to be released Nov. 11, but pre-orders can be made online now.

Megan Lovell says the new album provides a different experience than their previously released music.

"I'd say that we are definitely exploring a more 'live' feeling in our records these days. Particularly, this record is very raw and energetic, and definitely, I think, explores more of our positive side, our more like 'up' side."

The band is scheduled to perform at Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival on Wednesday. It's the second time they've been invited to the festival, and say following their last visit, they couldn't be more excited.

"It was such an incredible memory. Everyone was incredibly generous and kind, so we're very excited to be coming back to Harvest Fest this year," said Rebecca. "It's been a long time coming."

The sisters say the band and its name also has a connection to the tortured artist and creative genius Edgar Allan Poe.

"As sisters, we wanted to have a band name with family significance, so we picked the name Larkin Poe, and great, great, great, great grandfather Larkin Poe, was in fact a distant cousin of Edgar Allan Poe," explained Rebecca.