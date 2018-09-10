

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his ATV left a roadway in Indian Brook, N.S.

The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Tuff Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the ATV left the roadway and struck a culvert.

The driver, a 24-year-old man from Indian Brook, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.