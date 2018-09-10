Featured
Indian Brook man airlifted to hospital after ATV collision
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 11:53AM ADT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 11:54AM ADT
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after his ATV left a roadway in Indian Brook, N.S.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to the collision on Tuff Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the ATV left the roadway and struck a culvert.
The driver, a 24-year-old man from Indian Brook, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.