Indigenous and First Nation community members travel far to attend North American Indigenous Games

More than 5,000 athletes are competing at 21 venues across Nova Scotia.

However, the North American Indigenous Games is more than a massive sports competition.

Fiona Kirkpatrick Parsons said it’s also a gathering and celebration of indigenous diversity.

“This is what these games are all about. It’s about that exchange of culture,” said Kirkpatrick Parsons, who is the event chair.

Jeff Ackley is from Mole Lake Wisconsin, a Sokaogon Chippewa community.

“Some are into fishing and some do wild ricing,” said Ackley, who added travelling to Nova Scotia offers a unique educational opportunity. “Just a blend of all those things together and showing actually, how close our nations and tribal communities are.”

Verna Romero is from Jemez Pueblo, one of 19 Pueblo Tribes in New Mexico. Watching her daughter compete in track and field was a must-see experience, and Romero travelled more than 4,500 kilometres to be here.

“It is very emotional just to know that they were picked and they were chosen,” said Romero.

Tiffany Boyce is certain everyone attending will make new friendships to last a lifetime.

“I feel I feel we are all here to cheer for our own teams, but we’re also here to cheer on every single person,” said Boyce who is from Canim Lake, First Nation in British Columbia.

“These youth, these 13 to 19-year-olds, many of them have never been outside of their community, or even been on a plane,” said Kirkpatrick Parsons.

Parsons said she believes when the games end, win or lose, these athletes and their families will take with them an unforgettable life experience.

