Indigenous peoples await action from new King

Moon Joyce wore a seal-skin vest and an ulu pin in honour of Mary Simon, Canada's Governor General, at the Government House coronation event Saturday in Fredericton.

"Part of that hope for this next generation for Indigenous peoples and the leadership that Mary is offering,” said Joyce. “It was thrilling to see her and other representatives in London to speak with the King.”

Wolastoqey Traditional Grand Chief Ron Tremblay says Peace and Friendship Treaties signed in the 1700s were not honoured. He hopes the King will take action towards reconciliation.

"We have experience through various forms of governments, as well as the Crown,” said Tremblay. Words mean really nothing to us, we want to see some sort of action forward, then really recommitting or rebuilding their relationship with our peoples.”

New Brunswick's premier has a strained relationship with the province's Indigenous communities but recognizes the crown's efforts.

"King Charles III has indicated that he's very supportive of different issues,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “In terms of Indigenous relations and the climate action that we're all working towards.”