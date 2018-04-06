Featured
Individual in custody after weapons incident in Sydney store: police
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Home Depot after receiving a report of a person with a weapon inside Friday, April 6, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 6:10PM ADT
Police say a person was found barricaded into a shelving unit in a store in Sydney, N.S.
Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Home Depot after receiving a report of a person with a weapon inside Friday afternoon.
According to police, the individual has since been apprehended and taken into custody.
Police say the individual has been taken to hospital for further observation.
The investigation is ongoing.