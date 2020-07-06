HALIFAX -- Indoor pools will reopen -- with restrictions -- in the Halifax area over the summer, but outdoor pools operated by the municipality will remain closed for the season.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says staff have reviewed the provincial guidelines and established a plan for reopening indoor pools that meets public health requirements.

The following indoor pools operated by HRM will reopen on these dates:

Sackville Sports Stadium -- July 27

Captain William Spry Community Centre -- Aug. 8

Needham Community Centre -- Sept. 8

However, the indoor pools will be open for lane swims and aquafit classes only. Open swims will not be offered.

All activities in the pool must be booked online to ensure restrictions on group gathering numbers and physical distancing are maintained.

The Halifax Common, Bedford and Cole Harbour outdoor pools will not be opening for the 2020 season. HRM says this is due to the time required to recruit and train lifeguards, the maintenance required to open pools, and physical distancing restrictions, which drastically reduce the number of swimmers allowed in the pool at once.

Beaches

All municipal beaches have reopened and lifeguards will be stationed at beaches starting Monday.

Malay Falls Beach is open, but it won’t be supervised this summer. Water quality will be tested, however.

HRM says staff regularly test the water quality at all supervised beaches during the summer months, but the water won’t be tested at Black Rock Beach, Dingle Beach, Kinsmen Beach, or Government Wharf.

Splash pads

The following splash pads have reopened:

Halifax Common

George Dixon Centre

Isleville Street

Westmount

Sackville (Kinsman)

The Bayers-Westwood splash pad is closed due to construction in the area. It is expected to reopen in mid-July.