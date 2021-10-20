Inflation spikes to 4.4 per cent in Canada, the highest it's been since 2003

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Wes Wadien safely arrested: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say a man who was considered armed and dangerous – prompting an emergency alert to be sent out – has been safely arrested and is in custody.

RCMP said officers are actively searching for 38-year-old Wesley Manfred Wadien. (Source: RCMP)

Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs

The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island