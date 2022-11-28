Influenza outbreak declared at Charlottetown long-term care home

Prince Edward Home, a 120-bed combined long-term care facility, has declared an influenza outbreak in its Sunrise Place household. (Government of Prince Edward Island) Prince Edward Home, a 120-bed combined long-term care facility, has declared an influenza outbreak in its Sunrise Place household. (Government of Prince Edward Island)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island