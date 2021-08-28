HALIFAX -- Before the borders opened, the tourism industry in Halifax was wishing visitors were here - and now, they are.

"Just to see people moving around and happy and smiling and partaking and enjoying restaurants, it’s awesome," said Rick Melanson.

With tourism now seemingly in full swing, finding a hotel in Halifax has become almost impossible.

There are three main reasons why there is a run on rooms.

Melanson and Julie Whalen are lucky, they’re staying with their daughter.

But others are scrambling to find lodging.

Increased tourism and a shortage of employees that prevent some hotels from operating at full capacity are two reasons the demand is outpacing the supply.

Gustavo Leszczynski and his family are visiting Halifax from Toronto. He booked his room two months ago and was able to find a hotel in downtown Halifax.

He says he’s aware of the room shortage others are currently facing.

"This is our first time here, it’s a beautiful province for sure," he said.

"Because all the provinces have opened up and tourism yes, picking up and I think it’s pretty hard right now, even to rent cars I think it’s a little bit harder."

Another factor affecting hotel availability is university students - a lack of housing has forced some to take up residence in hotels.

"Three of my friends who just came here and they are in the hotels because they're not able to find a place," said Abhinav Gaur, a Saint Mary's University student.

The advice from those in the hotel business is to book as far in advance as possible and to keep checking for cancellations because they do happen.